IVCC criminal justice professor Hubbell wins Teaching Excellence Award

Criminal justice program coordinator Jonathan Hubbell, Ph.D., of Normal received Illinois Valley Community College’s 2026 Stephen Charry Memorial Award for Teaching Excellence.

The award recognizes outstanding service in teaching, leadership, professional development and contributions to the college and community.

Hubbell and the other nominees – Tracey Antle, Mary Black, Vincent Brolley, Amanda Cook Fesperman, Amber Knowlton, Richard Marko, Taylor Myers, Jared Olesen, Kimberly Radek-Hall and Shannon Slaight – were recognized at the college’s annual employee recognition event Thursday, April 16.

Hubbell had four nominations come from students. “That part means the most to me. It tells me the connection we built in the classroom mattered. I am truly grateful for this recognition and the opportunity to do this work,” Hubbell said in a news release.

The student nominators said they appreciated Hubbell’s approachability, unvarnished advice, real-world experience that informs the scenarios he uses in the classroom, and his efforts to introduce them to the criminal justice profession.

“He ensures each student feels important and confident in their career path. He is not afraid to go into detail about what it takes to be in this field,” Illinois Valley Community College student Ashli Moore also said in the news release.

“He teaches us what to expect and how to handle that situation in a multitude of ways. He brings in ideas and people that relate to the profession.” Illinois Valley Community College student Aiden McLaughlin said in the news release.

Jaycie Frederick appreciated that “he never sugarcoats anything and is as honest and real as a teacher can get. He helps students look at the world around them and encourages them to see their role in it.”

Linda Wheeler noted Hubbell’s work with local law enforcement agencies laid the groundwork for internships and employment for several students.

Hubbell said he intends to connect concepts and practical experiences “so students can understand what they are learning applies beyond the textbook. It makes the material more engaging and relevant and lets me prepare students to think more critically about the field and their future roles in it.”

He traces his teaching philosophy to his own mentors, particularly an Illinois State University professor who “taught me that grace goes a long way in creating a positive connection with students.”

Hubbell received a higher education doctorate from Illinois State University. He joined the college’s faculty in 2022. Hubbell worked as a McLean County probation officer and advises the college’s student Criminal Justice Association.

The college’s award recipient was also submitted for the state Outstanding Faculty Award.