IVCC counselor Loveland wins Support Staff Distinguished Service Award

Illinois Valley Community College named Project Success counselor Aseret Loveland as the recipient of the Connie Dzierzynski Skerston Memorial Award for Support Staff Distinguished Service.

Loveland and nominees Danielle Bell, Doris Burke, Miguel Hermosillo, Luke Olivero, Kelli Shan and Erin Templeton were recognized at the college’s annual employee recognition event Thursday, April 16.

Illinois Valley Community College colleague Diane Scoma drew on Loveland’s co-workers and students she counsels to illustrate a compassionate and driven personality who energizes and uplifts students and colleagues in her nomination.

Loveland is an Illinois Valley Community College graduate and earned a master’s in college student counseling and personnel services. She joined the college’s admissions and records department staff in 2015 and a Project Success counselor in 2023.

“Both roles let me connect with students to help them feel excited about their futures. Those interactions energize me and remind me how meaningful it is to play even a small part in their college journey by supporting and empowering them. I did not always have that level of guidance in high school and I understand how impactful that support can be,” Loveland said in a news release.

Loveland briefly met Skerston while interning at the college and remembers her energetic spirit and can-do attitude.

“I like to think she left that energy behind for others to carry forward. I feel incredibly fortunate to have stepped in to a role shaped by her impact and it means a great deal to be recognized in a way that continues her legacy.” Loveland also said in the news release.

Scoma wrote that students are naturally drawn to Loveland, who “looks for ways to build connections and team spirit and to elevate others. She is equally comfortable stepping forward to lead when needed or stepping back to allow others to shine.”

A student said Loveland’s “down-to-earth attitude and compassionate nature have made her an anchor for me.”

Quintin Overocker, Loveland’s former admissions department supervisor, said Loveland led the creation of enrollment, transfer and orientation activities and credited her with transforming student engagement.

Loveland is a member of the college’s Hispanic Leadership Team and Project Success Leadership Team. She also is part of the Illinois Valley Hispanic Partnership Council, NCI Artworks and the Birth to Five Council.

This is the 26th year of the Support Staff Distinguished Service Award, which was renamed in honor of the late Connie Dzierzynski Skerston, assistant director of admissions and records.