Marquette softball suffers first Tri-County loss to St. Bede in extra innings: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Marquette's Kelsey Cuchra makes contact with the ball on Tuesday, April 23, 2026 at June Cross Field in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

Softball

St. Bede 13, Marquette 6 (8 inn.): At June Gross Field on Tuesday, the Crusaders (18-4, 8-1) led 6-0 after two innings, but the Bruins tied the game on a grand slam in the sixth and then exploded for seven runs in the eighth in the TCC triumph.

Kelsey Cuchra (double, home run, three RBIs) and Madisyn Trainor (RBI) each had two hits for Marquette, while Lily Brewer posted two RBIs. Kinley Rick (7 IP, 10 H, 8 ER, 7 BB, 5 K) was tagged with the loss.

Piper Lewis

Ottawa 11, Pontiac 1: At Pontiac, the Pirates (13-6) scored twice in each of the first two innings to jumpstart a win over the Indians.

Piper Lewis (double, home run, two RBIs) went 4 of 4 for Ottawa, while Aubrey Sullivan (double, two RBIs) had three hits. Bobbi Snook (two hits) and Reese Purcell each drove in two runs. Addie Russell (win, 3 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 6 K) and Kennedy Kane (4 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K) combined on a one-hitter.

Manteno 8, Streator 1: At Manteno, the Panthers scored four times in the second to take control of the ICE win over the Bulldogs (4-16, 3-6).

Ava Glisson (RBI) and Caitlin Talty each doubled for two of Streator’s four hits. Talty (loss, 3 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 1 BB, 3 K) and Raegan Morgan (3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K) shared time in the circle.

Midland 18, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 0 (4 inn): At rural Streator, Kaylee Henert had two of the Warriors’ three hits in the TCC loss to the Timberwolves.

Emma Mino (Provided by Seneca High School)

Seneca 18, Dwight 0 (4 inn.): At Dwight, the Fighting Irish (22-0, 10-0) scored eight runs in the first and 10 more in the second in the TCC victory over the Trojans.

Emma Mino (double, triple, three RBIs), Camryn Stecken (RBI) and Ameliah Weber (triple, three RBIs) each had two hits. Hayden Pfeifer (two RBIs) tripled. Pfeifer (win, 2 IP, 6 K) and Tessa Krull (2 IP, 1 H, 6 K) combined on a one-hitter.

Sarah Parker had the lone hit for Dwight (6-12, 4-7).

Serena 2, Somonauk/Leland 0: At Somonauk, the Huskers (9-7, 7-0) scored twice in the seventh inning in the LTC win over the Bobcats (8-7, 7-1).

Parker Twait (single, two doubles) and Cassie Walsh each had an RBI for Serena. Walsh (7 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 5 K) earned the shutout in the circle.

Brooke Bahrey, MacKenna McMahan and Kennedy Barshinger all singled for S/L. Brielle Deacon (7 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 11 K) suffered the tough-luck loss.

Addie Scherer

Earlville 5, Newark 3: At Earlville, Addie Scherer’s two-run homer in the fifth gave the Red Raiders (7-6, 1-4) the lead for good in the LTC win over the Norsemen (9-8, 3-3).

Scherer (7 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 8 K) also doubled and earned the win in the circle. Riley Kelley (double) and Mya Ramey each posted an RBI.

Zoey Carlson (double), Adelaide Johnson (two doubles, RBI) and Brooklyn Wallin (RBI) each had two hits for Newark. Bailey Schutter (RBI) and losing pitcher Cayla Pottinger (4⅓ IP, 8 H, 5 ER) both doubled. Rylie Carlson struck out three in an inning and a third of relief.

Baseball

Manteno 5, Streator 1: At Manteno, the Bulldogs (6-12-1, 2-7) had just three hits in dropping the Illinois Central Eight Conference game to the Panthers.

Clay Christoff (RBI) and Cole Winterrowd each doubled for Streator. Christoff (6 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 4 K) suffered the loss on the mound.

Midland 8, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 3: At rural Streator, the visiting Timberwolves broke the game open with six runs in the fifth in the Tri-County Conference win over the Warriors (0-11, 0-10).

Reece Pelnarsh had two hits for WFC, while Brayden Matsko (3 IP, 3 K), Brezdyn Simons and Blaine Bates each had an RBI.

Dwight 4, Seneca 3: At Dwight, the Trojans pushed across a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh to grab the TCC win over the Fighting Irish (7-11, 3-6).

Ayden Collom and winning pitcher Joey Starks (7 Ip, 6 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 7 K) each had two hits for Dwight (12-8, 5-6) while Jackson Launius and Michael Leithliter (double) each had an RBI.

Cody Clennon (two stolen bases) and Griffin Hougas each had two hits for Seneca, while Jace Mitchell double and drove in a run. Mitchell suffered the loss in relief of starter Grady Hall (6 IP, 7 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)

Serena 7, Somonauk 1: At Somonauk, the Huskers (9-5, 6-1) led from the second inning on in the Little Ten Conference win over the Bobcats (10-5, 6-1) as the sides now share the league lead.

Nate Kelley (6⅔ IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K) earned the victory on the mound, while Carter Meyer struck out the final batter. Kelley had three hits and two RBIs, Meyer two hits and three RBIs. Tucker Whiteaker added two hits, and Ryne Debernardi recorded a double.

Brady Andrews drove in the lone run and stole a pair of bases for Somonauk. Landon Johnson (5⅓ IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K) suffered the loss.

Girls soccer

Streator 4, Sandwich 1: At Sandwich, the Bulldogs topped the Indians in a match that was scoreless at halftime.

Delaney Gauer scored the lone goal for Sandwich with an assist from Bailey Brummel. Keeper Shayla Green had nine saves and stopped a pair of penalty kicks.

Princeton 7, Hinckley-Big Rock/Somonauk/Leland 0: At Princeton, the Royals were shut out in the road loss.

Boys tennis

Sycamore 4, Ottawa 1: At Sycamore, the Pirates dropped the I-8 dual to the Spartans.

Boys track and field

Walls posts top finish for FCW at GCMS: At Gibson City, freshman Aiden Walls placed fourth (16.79 seconds) in the 110-meter hurdles for FCW’s top finish at the Falcon Invite.

Sandwich runner-up at own 5-team event: At Sandwich, the Indians (135 points) finished behind only Woodstock (259.33) and ahead of Somonauk/Leland (4th, 21) and Earlville (5th, 14).

Sandwich winners included Colt Li in the 100 (11.28), Louis Murillo in the shot put (15.48), Seth Skillin in the discus (40.49), Jacob Ross in the pole vault (4.72) and the 4x200 relay (Li, Jeremiah Harris, Joel Arriola, Wyatt Gregory, 1:33.45).

Somonauk’s Rocco Talarico was second in the 300 hurdles and the 4x400 relay team of Landin Stillwell, Jackson Brockway, Gunnar Swenson and Caden Hamer (3:38.91) was also runner-up. Earlville’s Daniel Hoffman was fourth in both the 100 (11.68) and 200 (24.02).

Liebhart wins 2 in Rochelle triangular: At Rochelle, Joey Liebhart led Ottawa by winning the 100 (11.29) and 400 (52.15) in the event with the host Hubs and Kaneland. Stephon Patrick (shot put, 14.26), Ethan Poutre (discus, 41.58) and Bryar Baxter (pole vault, 3.97) also recorded victories.

Streator’s Taylor, Moton win at Pontiac: At Pontiac, the Bulldogs’ Cody Taylor (shot put, 13.06) and LA Moton (high jump, 1.80) finished first at the Pontiac Invite.

Newark’s Cody Kulbartz placed second in the discus (42.15) and fourth in the shot put (12.01).

Girls track and field

Sandwich runner-up at home: At Sandwich, the Indians (120 points) finished behind only Woodstock (179.5) and ahead of Somonauk/Leland (4th, 80.5), Newark (5th, 32) and Earlville (6th, 2).

Sandwich had wins from Sunny Weber (1,600, 4:43.72), Delanie Card (400, 1:05.08), Emily Urbanski (3,200, 13:41.22), Alayla Harris (100 hurdles, 16.78) and Mikaela LeaTrea (discus, 26.49 meters).

Somonauk winners included Ella Roberts (100, 12.93; 200, 27.05), Alexa Larson (300 hurdles, 54.16) and Salena Norris (shot put, 10.20). Newark’s Makenzie Doss (1:06.80) finished second in the 400.

Ottawa posts 5 wins in Rochelle: At Rochelle, the Pirates’ Karsyn Moore (400, 1:04.27), Ailey Harstad (800, 2:39.47), Ocean Fowler (3200, 14:08.94), Evelyn Andree (300 hurdles, 56.19) and Gwen Jimenez (shot put, 9.94) all captured wins in their respective events against the host Hubs and Kaneland.