Keely Lawson belts two homers, powers Princeton to win at E-P: Tuesday’s BCR Roundup

Avah Oertel (left) and Keely Lawson combined for four hits and six RBIs to lead the Tigresses to a 9-4 win over Chillicothe IVC in Friday’s home opener at Little Siberia Field. Each homered. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Softball

Princeton 17, Erie-Prophetstown 6: Keely Lawson went 4 for 5, with a pair of homers, three runs scored and seven RBIs to power the Tigresses to a Three Rivers East win at Prophetstown on Tuesday.

Avah Oertel went 2 for 5 with three runs, putting the finishing touches on with a two-run blast to center in the seventh inning.

Makayla Hecht (RBI) and Izzy Gibson each had two hits while Kyrra Morris had two RBIs and Piper Hansen doubled.

The Tigresses broke open the game with seven runs in the third inning and three more in the fourth.

Winning pitcher Reese Reviglio scattered 10 hits with five runs earned. She struck out two.

Sherrard 13, Bureau Valley 0: Sherrard’s Makensie Westfall shut the Storm out on two hits and five strikeouts in a meeting of former Three Rivers rivals in Manlius.

Ali Carrington doubled for the Storm and Kaydn Haage singled.

Storm starter Mallory Maubach-Williams three scoreless innings before the Tigers broke out with six runs in the fourth inning. Sherrard also scored six in the seventh.

St. Bede 13, Marquette 6 (8 inn.): Ava Balestri had a three-run double and Ella Burke had a RBI triple as the Bruins erupted for seven runs in the eighth inning for a Tri-County Conference win in extra innings on the road.

Lily Bosnich tied the game with a fourth-inning grand slam, going 2 for 4 with a double, three runs and four RBIs.

Also for St. Bede, Macy Strauch went 4 for 5 with two doubles, Hannah Heiberger went 3 for 5 with two RBIs, Emma Slingsby was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and Leah Griggs was 2 for 2.

Strauch went the distance for the win, allowing six hits, two earned runs and a walk with four strikeouts.

The Crusaders scored three runs in each of the first and second innings to take an early 6-0 lead.