Streator Leading Ladies elect 2026-2027 officers

The Streator Leading Ladies held its monthly meeting Thursday, April 16, at Chipper’s Grill (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The Streator Leading Ladies held its monthly meeting Thursday, April 16, at Chipper’s Grill.

The business meeting was conducted by club president Jill Newbold. Attending were Shirley Gipson, Donna Stone, Jessica Stayton, Merianne Morris, Dodi Callister, Sandy Shartzer, Carolyn Erler and Janna Rice.

The club elected officers for 2026-2027. The elected officers include Callister as president, Stone as vice president, Stayton as secretary and Erler as treasurer.

Stayton distributed the Streator Leading Ladies new club handbook. The club finalized plans for the dance for Streator Unlimited clients. The dance is set to run from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 1, in St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church’s fellowship hall, 509 E. Broadway St., Streator.

The club will hold a Quarter Auction Thursday, June 18, at the Knights of Columbus, 806 Oakley Ave., Streator. The members also will assemble baskets at its next meeting.

The Woodland and Streator high school’s award night is set for Wednesday, May 6. Gipson will presented the Woodland winner and Diane O’Hern and Stone will present the Streator winner. The winners will be named at the Streator Leading Ladies May meeting.

Valerie Mundt, Kim Donner and Stayton were recognized for April birthdays.

The Streator Leading Ladies next meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at Chipper’s.