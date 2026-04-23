Streator seeks public input for downtown revitalization plan

Residents are being asked to weigh in on the future of downtown Streator through a community survey tied to an ongoing revitalization effort.

The effort is part of a Brownfields Assessment Grant and is being completed in partnership with the North Central Illinois Council of Governments, Fehr Graham and Place Foundry.

Mayor Tara Bedei announced the survey on Facebook following discussions at a recent Streator City Council meeting as the city continues work on a Downtown Revitalization Plan.

City officials said several properties in and around downtown have remained vacant or underutilized for years. Through the partnership, the city now has access to funding to take a look at those buildings and plan for future development.

The survey, which takes about 5-10 minutes to complete, asks participants to share their vision for downtown, highlight what they value most, identify what is missing and outline priorities for improvement.

Officials said feedback from residents, workers and visitors will help guide the direction of the revitalization plan.

The survey is available online.