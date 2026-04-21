Granville man arrested on sexual assault warrant

A Granville man could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted of a sexual assault.

Nathan A. Gossett, 27, was picked up on a warrant Tuesday by members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force from the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office.

The warrant was issued out of La Salle County for two counts of criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony carrying four to 15 years.

These charges, police said, stem from an investigation conducted by the Streator Police Department into offenses reported to have occurred in 2017.

Gossett was taken to the La Salle County Jail where he was held pending an appearance with a judge.