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Illinois Valley

Granville man arrested on sexual assault warrant

Nathan Gossett charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault from 2017

Nathan A. Gossett

Nathan A. Gossett (Photo provided by La Salle County Jail)

By Tom Collins

A Granville man could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted of a sexual assault.

Nathan A. Gossett, 27, was picked up on a warrant Tuesday by members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force from the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office.

The warrant was issued out of La Salle County for two counts of criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony carrying four to 15 years.

These charges, police said, stem from an investigation conducted by the Streator Police Department into offenses reported to have occurred in 2017.

Gossett was taken to the La Salle County Jail where he was held pending an appearance with a judge.

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Tom Collins

Tom Collins

Tom Collins covers criminal justice in La Salle County.