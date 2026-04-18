Man arrested after woman found beaten in Ottawa

Aaron C. Haskins, 50, was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to a person over 60 and aggravated battery in a public place. (Photo Provided By La Salle County Jail)

A homeless man has been charged after a woman in her 60s was found unconscious with injuries in a wooded area in Ottawa on Thursday night.

According to an Ottawa Police Department news release, officers were dispatched about 10:46 p.m. April 16 to the 200 block of East Marquette Street for an unrelated call.

While in the area, officers searched a nearby wooded area between the 200 block of East Joliet and East Marquette streets, where they discovered the woman lying on the ground.

Police said the victim was unconscious and had apparent injuries, unable to be interviewed by officers at the time. She was taken by ambulance to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center and later transferred to another facility for further treatment.

Following an investigation, officers identified a suspect as Aaron C. Haskins, 50, who is listed as homeless.

Haskins was taken into custody on Friday, April 17, in La Salle and charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to a person over 60, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated battery in a public place, a Class 4 felony.

He was transported to the La Salle County Jail, where he remained in custody as of Friday.