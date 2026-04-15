Marquette baseball, softball stay unbeaten in TCC : The Times Tuesday Roundup

Baseball

Marquette 20, Dwight 7 (5 inn.): At Masinelli Field in Ottawa, the Crusaders (12-0, 4-0) scored six runs in the first, five in the third, and nine in the fourth in the Tri-County Conference victory over the Trojans (9-5, 4-3).

Griffin Dobberstein went 4 for 4 with three runs scored and an RBI for Marquette. Anthony Couch (two RBIs), Easton Debernardi (double, three RBIs), Jaxsen Higgins (double, three RBIs) and Caden Durdan (RBI) all had two hits. Alec Novotney (three RBIs) and Connor Baker (RBI) both doubled and Grady Dose recorded a pair of RBIs. Debernardi (2 IP, 2 K) earned the win on the mound.

Joey Starks singled and doubled for Dwight, while Zack Bumpous drove in a pair of runs and Jacob Wilkey took the pitching loss.

Herscher 8, Streator 2: At SHS Athletic Fields, the visiting Tigers scored three times in the first, then added a pair of runs in both the fourth and sixth in the Illinois Central Eight Conference win over the Bulldogs (5-9-1, 1-5).

Talon Melvin had two of the hosts four hits and drove in a run, while Quintin Stevens also posted an RBI. Colin Byers (4 IP, 11 H, 5 ER, 1 BB, 3 K) suffered the loss.

Kaneland 6, Ottawa 3: At Ottawa, the Knights scored three times in the fifth to take the lead for good in the Interstate 8 Conference win over the Pirates (4-5-1, 0-1).

Brendyn Fuchs (double, three RBIs) had three hits for Ottawa, Jake Torres added two hits and Adam Swanson doubled. Lucas Farabaugh (4⅓ IP, 9 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 5 K) took the loss.

St. Bede 12, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 2 (5 inn.): At Peru, the Bruins scored 10 runs over the opening two innings in the TCC triumph over the Warriors.

Losing pitcher Reece Pelnarsh, Nolan Price, and Noah Lopez each singled for WFC (0-7, 0-6) while Brezdyn Simons and Blaine Bates had RBIs.

Somonauk 14, Hinckley-Big Rock 1 (5 inn): At Somonauk, the Bobcats (7-2, 4-0) scored eight runs in the fifth in the Little Ten Conference win over the Royals.

Kaden Geers-Clason (home run) and Tristan Reed each drove in four runs for Somonauk, while Cole Gudmunson (RBI), Luke Hartsell (triple, RBI) and James Havlicek all had two hits. Landon Johnson doubled and had two RBIs. Hartsell (4⅓ IP, 8 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 2 K) earned the vin on the hill.

Newark 12, Indian Creek 1 (5 inn.): At Newark, the Norsemen (3-9, 2-1) plated four runs in the first to jumpstart the LTC win over the Timberwolves.

Toby Steffen (two RBIs) tripled, while Colin Shields (RBI), David Ulrich (RBI) and Liam Begovac each doubled. Eastin McBroom (Win, 3 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K) and Steffen (2 IP, 2 K) combined efforts on the mound.

Serena 10, Earlville 2: At Serena, the Huskers (6-3, 4-0) took control in the LTC victory with six runs in the fifth against the Red Raiders.

Nolan Muffler (RBI) and Payton Twait (RBI) each had two hits to lead the Serena offense. Nate Kelley (7 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 9 K) earned the complete game win.

Declan Brennan singled and doubled for Earlville (2-5, 0-4) while Landen Tirevold (3⅔ IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K) suffered the loss.

Girls soccer

Herscher 7, Streator 0: At Herscher, the Bulldogs (1-11-2, 1-1) dropped the ICE match to the Tigers.

DePue 5, Sandwich 0: At Sandwich, the Indians trailed just 1-0 at halftime in the loss to the Little Giants.

Sandwich keeper Shayla Green recorded 12 saves.

Softball

Herscher 11, Streator 8: At Streator, the Bulldogs rallied late but eventually dropped the ICE game to the Tigers.

Ava Glisson, Morgan Kostal (RBI) and Raegan Morgan (two doubles) each had two hits for Streator (2-12, 1-5), while Peyton Marin drove in two runs. Maddie Campbell (1⅔ IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K) suffered the loss.

Kelsey Cuchra

Marquette 11, Dwight 3: At June Gross Field in Ottawa, the Crusaders (11-3, 4-0) pushed across nine runs in the first inning in the TCC win over the Trojans.

Kelsey Cuchra doubled three times, homered and drove in three runs to lead Marquette. Hunter Hopkins (three RBIs) and Kinley Rick (RBI) each had two hits with Lily Brewer recording two RBIs. Rick (WIN, 5 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 6 BB, 8 K) and Savannah Erickson (2 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K) combined efforts in the circle.

McKenna Woodcock doubled twice for Dwight (6-7, 4-3) while Sarah Parker drove in a run. Madison Ely (5⅔ IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 9 K) suffered the loss.

St. Bede 19, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 0 (3 inn.): At rural Streator, the Warriors (0-5, 0-5) were no-hit in the TCC loss to the Bruins.

Emma Mino (Provided by Seneca High School)

Seneca 10, Midland 0 (5 inn.): At rural Varna, the Fighting Irish (18-0, 7-0) recorded 13 hits while winning pitcher Hayden Pfeifer allowed just three hits and struck out 12 in the TCC win over the Timberwolves.

Emma Mino (two doubles, triple, four RBIs) had four hits to lead the Seneca offense. Graysen Provance had three hits, while Lexie Buis (double, two RBIs) and Tessa Krull (home run, two RBIs) each had two hits.

Sandwich 13, Richmond-Burton 5: At Sandwich, the Indians (9-5, 2-2) scored 10 runs in the final three innings to earn the Kishwaukee River Conference win over the Rockets.

Kendal Petre (two RBIs) led Sandwich with three hits, while Kayden Corneils (double), Coraline Stevens (RBI), Abigail Johnson (two doubles, two RBIs), Jullian Freemon (triple, two RBIs) and Audryna Brain (RBI) each had two hits. Freemon (7 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 2 BB. 6 K) earned the victory.

Newark's Rylie Carlson (Newark Athletics)

Newark 10, Indian Creek 3: At Newark, the Norsemen’s Rylie Carlson had three hits, including a pair of homers, and drove in five in the LTC triumph over the Timberwolves.

Zoey Carlson (double) also had three hits for Newark, while Cayla Pottinger, Claudia Heubel (home run, two RBIs) and LeAnn Monsess each had two hits. Rylie Carlson (Win, 4 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 K) and Pottinger (3 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K) shared time in the circle.

Serena 6, Earlville 3: At Serena, the Huskers scored four times in the third inning to take the lead for good in the LTC win over the Red Raiders.

Finley Brodbeck had three hits for Serena (5-6, 4-0) while Anna Hjerpe singled, doubled and drove in two runs. Cassie Walsh (7 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 8 K0 earned the victory.

Addie Scherer singled, tripled and had an RBI for Earlville, while Riley Kelly (6 IP, 11 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 5 K) took the loss.