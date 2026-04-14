The Times Athlete of the Week: Marquette’s Caden Durdan

After a whopping 698 votes were counted, Marquette baseball player Caden Durdan was voted The Times Athlete of the Week after being named on 250 ballots, just 18 ahead of runner-up Chloe Carmona (Ottawa girls soccer).

Peyton Marin (Streator softball) and Declan Brennan (Earlville/Leland baseball) both also received triple-digit votes.

Durdan, a Crusaders junior put in a 3-for-4 performance with five runs batted in as the two-time defending 1A state champs topped Marmion 12-5.

Weekly ballots go online Mondays and are accessible via Facebook (The Times Sports) and Twitter (@jtpedelty), with voting going through midday Wednesday.

Marquette's Caden Durdan makes contact with the ball against Eureka at Masinelli Field in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

Do you have any nicknames?

Durdan: I get called CD and Durdan a lot.

How old were you when you started playing baseball, and what team/league did you begin in?

Durdan: I was 4 years old. My first team/league was Grand Ridge T-Ball.

The season is off to a great start for the Crusaders, 10-0 as of this Q&A. What’s been the key to your and your team’s success so far?

Durdan: To stay focused throughout the year and keep working hard.

How is the team approaching the move up to Class 2A this coming postseason after winning back-to-back 1A state championships? Has anything been different in how you’ve been approaching the regular season?

Durdan: We are not looking too far ahead. We are taking one game at a time. Our goals are still the same – stay focused and work hard.

What are your three favorite diamonds you’ve gotten the chance to play on during your baseball career – high school, summer ball, etc.?

Durdan: My favorites have been Dozer Park (in Peoria), our home field, Masinelli, and University of Illinois-Champaign.

What movie would you say you’ve seen more than any other? About how many times?

Durdan: I’ve seen “Rookie of the Year” more than others, about five times.

Which of your teammates cracks you up the most?

Durdan: The one that makes me laugh the most is definitely Grant Dose, because he always has something funny to say.

If you could see any musical artist in any venue, all expenses paid, who would you see and where?

Durdan: If I could see one musical artist, it probably would be Morgan Wallen in Ann Arbor.

You and your teammates are going out for dinner to celebrate a big win. Where are you going, and what are you ordering?-

Durdan: After a game we would go to Culver’s. I would order a double cheeseburger, cheese curds and a root beer.

Seasonal question: Which candy did you grab first out of your Easter basket this year?

Durdan: The first thing I grabbed were Sour Punch Bites.

Bases loaded, two outs, seventh inning, tie game. Would you rather be taking the mound in that situation or stepping up to the plate to bat?

Durdan: I would rather be stepping up to the plate to bat.

Is there something about you that people who only know you through sports might find surprising?

Durdan: Hitting is the only thing I do left-handed.

Do you have any plans for after high school? Do they involve sports?

Durdan: I plan to attend college and play baseball.