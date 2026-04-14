Serena, Somonauk baseball prevail in Little Ten pitchers’ duels: The Times Monday Roundup

Baseball

Serena 3, Earlville/Leland 1: At Leland, the visiting Huskers (5-3 overall, 3-0 Little Ten) rode a three-hitter from winning pitcher Tucker Whiteaker (7 IP, 1 ER, 11 K) to the LTC triumph over the host Red Raiders (2-4 overall, 0-3 Little Ten).

Carter Meyer and Ethan Stark each provided two hits and a run batted in for Serena, with Payton Twait driving in the Huskers’ other run in their three-run fourth inning.

Earlville lost its fourth straight despite two hits from Declan Brennan and a strong start from losing pitcher Aaden Browder (6 IP, 3 ER, 9 K).

Somonauk 4, Hinckley-Big Rock 3: At Hinckley, the visiting Bobcats (6-2 overall, 3-0 Little Ten) held a narrow lead from the third inning onward to notch the LTC victory, Landon Johnson (win, 6 IP, 2 ER, 6 K) and Luke Hartsell (save, 1 IP, 1 ER, 0 K) combining on the mound.

Brady Andrews singled twice and drove in a run for the Bobcats. Connor Knutson added a single and two RBIs.

Herscher 3, Streator 2: At Herscher in a game moved due to wet field conditions in Streator, the visiting Bulldogs (5-8-1 overall, 1-4 Illinois Central Eight) outhit the Tigers 8-6 but allowed two unearned runs on three errors to spoil a strong performance from losing pitcher Clay Christoff (6 IP, 1 ER, 6 K). Tanner Jones (7 IP, 1 ER, 4 K) went the distance for Herscher.

Keegan Angelico singled and doubled for the Bulldogs, with Cole Winterrowd and Keegan Gassman also providing two hits apiece. Christoff had his team’s lone RBI.

Softball

Herscher 13, Streator 3 (6 inn.): At Herscher, the visiting Bulldogs (2-11 overall, 1-4 Illinois Central Eight) switched home dates with the Tigers and lost the ICE series opener despite scoring first.

Morgan Kostal provided two hits and two RBIs for Streator, Ava Glisson had two hits and one RBI, Natalya Solis finished with two hits, and Caitlin Talty tripled and scored twice. Solis (3 IP, 4 ER, 2 K) was handed the pitching loss.

Harvard 5, Sandwich 4: At Harvard, the visiting Indians (8-5) led by a run heading into the seventh inning, but ultimately fell despite outhitting the Hornets 12-8.

Abigail Johnson singled twice, homered and drove in two runs for Sandwich. Kayden Corneils provided three hits and an RBI, with Coraline Stevens and Karlie Hardekopf adding two hits each in support of Johnson (loss, 7 IP, 3 ER, 5 K).

Newark 6, Indian Creek 1: At Shabbona, the visiting Norsemen (7-5 overall, 2-0 Little Ten) prevailed, with Cayla Pottinger (7 IP, 1 ER, 10 K) earning the complete-game win in the circle.

Adelaide Johnson (two RBIs), Zoey Carlson (one RBI) and Claudia Heubel recorded two hits apiece for Newark.

Serena 4, Earlville 3: At Earlville, the visiting Huskers (4-6 overall, 3-0 Little Ten) scored four runs in the top of the second and then held on for the white-knuckle win over the host Red Raiders (2-5 overall, 0-3 Little Ten).

Parker Twait (3 for 3) and Maddie Young (two RBIs) spearheaded the Serena attack in support of winning pitcher Cassie Walsh (7 IP, 1 ER, 10 K).

For Earlville, losing pitcher Addie Scherer (7 IP, 0 ER, 7 K) helped her own cause with a 3-for-3, one-RBI hitting performance. Hailey Mathesius added two hits and two RBIs, with Bailey Miller also tapping two hits.

Girls track and field

Seneca victorious at home: At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish prevailed in a four-team field, besting runner-up Coal City by 28 points in the team standings.

Event champions for Seneca included Lila Coleman (12.84 in the 100; 26.29 in the 200; 5.14 meters in the long jump), Tenley Yandell (2:48.25 in the 800), Lily Mueller (5:51.88 in the 1,600), Gracie Smith (9.20 meters in the shot put), Haiden Lavarier (26.11 in the discus), Emily Aldridge (3.05 in the pole vault), the 4x200 relay of Coleman, Pfeifer, Emme Blakley and Julie Mueller (1:51.68) and the 4x400 team of Avery Aldridge, Mueller, Violet Mauer and Blakley (4:37.99).

Boys track and field

Henry-Sen. 63, Marquette 44, Putnam Co. 38: At Granville, the Crusaders placed second of three teams paced by first-place finishes from Jacoby Gooden (11.46 seconds in the 100-meter dash), Mackinnley Thompson (13:10.35 in the 3,200), the 4x100 relay of Zane Waters, Nehemiyah Thomas, Marcus Baker and Gooden (46.83) and the same foursome in the 4x200 relay of (1:40.96).

Seneca runner-up at home: At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish were runners-up to Coal City in a five-team meet that also saw Earlville finish fifth.

Seneca event winners included Ethan Hasselbring (12.41 meters in the triple jump), Matt Stach (6.12 in the long jump), Trenton Powell (3.70 in the pole vault), Lincoln Hebel (1.81 in the high jump), Noah Odum (9.23 in the wheelchair discus; 4.06 in the wheelchair shot put), Zeb Maxwell (39.13 in the discus) and the 4x200 relay team of Stach, Brayden Simek, Lorenzo Isham and Gunner Varland (1:36.40).