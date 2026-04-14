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Learn about the start of libraries Apirl 23 in Putnam

“Free for All” explores how libraries became free civic institutions open to all

Putnam County Library

The Putnam County Public Library District’s Condit Branch will host a free film screening of “Free for All: The Public Library” at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 23.

By Tom Collins

The Putnam County Public Library District’s Condit Branch will host a free film screening of “Free for All: The Public Library” at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 23.

Free for All: The Public Library tells the story of the quiet revolutionaries who made a simple idea happen. From the pioneering women behind the “Free Library Movement” to today’s librarians who serve the public despite working in a contentious age of closures and book bans, meet those who created a civic institution where everything is free, and the doors are open to all. The film is 1 hour and 25 minutes, not rated. The program is free and open to the public and is in celebration of National Library Week.

For more information, call 815-339-2038 or visit the library at 105 N. Center, Putnam.

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Tom Collins

Tom Collins

Tom Collins covers criminal justice in La Salle County.