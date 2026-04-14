Learn about the start of libraries Apirl 23 in Putnam

The Putnam County Public Library District’s Condit Branch will host a free film screening of “Free for All: The Public Library” at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 23.

The Putnam County Public Library District’s Condit Branch will host a free film screening of “Free for All: The Public Library” at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 23.

Free for All: The Public Library tells the story of the quiet revolutionaries who made a simple idea happen. From the pioneering women behind the “Free Library Movement” to today’s librarians who serve the public despite working in a contentious age of closures and book bans, meet those who created a civic institution where everything is free, and the doors are open to all. The film is 1 hour and 25 minutes, not rated. The program is free and open to the public and is in celebration of National Library Week.

For more information, call 815-339-2038 or visit the library at 105 N. Center, Putnam.