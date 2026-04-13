Watch a documentary on banned books April 22 in McNabb

The Putnam County Public Library District’s McNabb Branch will host a free film screening of “Banned Together: The Fight Against Censorship” at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 22.

The Putnam County Public Library District’s McNabb Branch will host a free film screening of “Banned Together: The Fight Against Censorship” at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 22.

Banned Together is a documentary that follows three teenagers fighting to reinstate 97 books removed from their school libraries. What begins as a local challenge quickly grows into a national movement, as the students confront book bans, curriculum censorship, and the forces shaping public education today.

Featuring banned authors, First Amendment advocates, legal scholars, and elected officials, the film offers an urgent look at who decides what young people are allowed to read, and why it matters. The film is 1 hour and 32 minutes, not rated, and is made possible through Kanopy. The program is free and open to the public and is in celebration of National Library Week.

For more information, call 815-339-2038 or visit the library at 322 W. Main St., McNabb.