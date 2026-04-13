Princeton players taking aim on school records: BCR softball notebook

Princeton junior Avah Oertel connects for a hit in Saturday's game with Sherrard. She has clubbed six home runs through 12 games this spring. She now has 24 for her career, one short of the school record. (Photo provided by Mike Vaughn)

Princeton softball players are taking aim on some school records.

Senior Makayla Hecht has swiped seven bases this spring, now with 59 overall to pass PHS’ all-time stolen bases record of 58 set by Amber Briddick from 1998-2000. Hecht had 31 steals in her sophomore season. Dawn Nissen holds the single-season record with 35 steals in 2003.

With six homers this spring, junior Avah Oertel is one round-tripper away from tying Abby Jaques’ career home run mark of 25, according to BCR files. Oertel matched Jaques’ single-season record with 12 homers last year.

Oertel, the reigning BCR Player of the Year, is also approaching program records for RBIs and doubles.

She has 105 RBIs, just five shy of the record of 110 shared by Jaques (2013-16) and Jessica Martell (2009-12). Oertel set the single-season record for RBIs with 43 last year, a mark previously shared by Briddick (2000), Martell (2012) and Jaques (2015) with 37.

Oertel (28) is four doubles away from Martell record 32 and is moving up in runs scored, tied for No. 3 all-time at 96 with Taylor Williams behind Briddick (106).

Jaques is also the all-time leader in runs scored (111) and hits (144). PHS senior Caroline Keutzer is tied for No. 8 all-time in hits with Hannah Muehlschlegel (’22) with 98, two more than Oertel.

Martell is the career leader with 32 doubles with Briddick setting the standard for batting with a nifty .523 career batting average, going 115 for 228 at the plate. Briddick did not play on the varsity as a freshman.

Nissen and Mary White share the career triples record at 12.

Having a day

St. Bede senior Lily Bosnich had what is best described as “having a day.” She belted three homers with five runs scored, four RBIs and a stolen base in the Bruins’ 8-3 win over Sterling last week.

She had a home run the day before at Bureau Valley, going 7 for 12 on the week, batting .583 with nine RBIs.