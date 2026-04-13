IVCC hosts annual art show through April 24

College and high school artists’ works will be displayed at IVCC’s Spring Art Show April 13-April 24. An awards reception and ceremony for artists and their families will be April 17. The show always features a wide variety of art in 2D and 3D, as shown during last year’s exhibition. (Photo provided by IVCC)

Illinois Valley Community College will display artwork created by high school and college students through April 24 as part of its annual Art Show.

The exhibition features sculptures, pottery, drawings, paintings, photographs and other pieces in the hallways outside E-208, the Humanities and Fine Arts Division office, and select works in the main campus lobby. The show is open to the public.

Submissions are being judged in Best-in-Show categories for both 2D and 3D work across high school and college divisions. The public will vote for the People’s Choice award.

An awards reception and ceremony for artists and their families is set for 5 p.m. April 17 in the Student Life Space. Winning pieces will be displayed there following the ceremony.

Prizes include IVCC and art gear awards, a full-year tuition waiver for an incoming freshman, and the purchase of one IVCC student’s artwork for the college’s permanent collection.

High schools represented include La Salle-Peru, Putnam County, St. Bede Academy, Ottawa, DePue, Woodland, Fieldcrest and Streator.

IVCC art instructor Shannon Slaight and Matthew Adams, curator at Prairie Arts Council in Princeton, are judging the show.