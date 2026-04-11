Sandwich softball scores one-run win over Streator; Seneca softball now 16-0: The Times Friday Roundup

The Sandwich High School's mascot is the Indians. (Photo provided by Sandwich Community Unit School District 430)

Softball

Sandwich 10, Streator 9: At Sandwich on Friday, the host Indians (8-4) topped the visiting Bulldogs (2-10), turning around a 6-3 deficit with a seven-run bottom of the third to win their third straight.

Kendal Petre (3 IP, 2 ER, 4 K) and Jillian Freemon (win, 4 IP, 1 ER, 3 K) manned the circle for Sandwich. Petre (single, double, three RBIs), Freemon (three singles, one RBI) and Kayden Corneils (three singles, double, one RBI) paced the offense.

Spearheading the Streator attack were Morgan Kostal (single, triple, two RBIs), Ava Glisson (single, double, one RBI) and Caitlin Talty (single, double) in support of losing pitcher Raegan Morgan (2.2 IP, 8 ER, 0 K) and reliever Natalya Solid (3.1 IP, 0 ER, 0 K).

Rochester 2, Marquette 1 (6 inn.): At the Louisville Slugger Complex in Peoria, the Crusaders (10-3) lost a one-run decision, Rochester scoring once in the top of the seventh to break a game-long 1-1 tie.

Lily Brewer recorded Marquette’s lone RBI, scoring Hunter Hopkins (single) in the home half of the first. Kinley Rick (6 IP, 2 ER, 2 K) was dealt the pitching loss.

El Paso-Gridley 18, Fieldcrest 1: At Minonk, the host Knights (0-5 overall, 0-3 Heart of Illinois) received a single, a double and a run scored courtesy of leadoff hitter TeriLynn Timmerman. Lexi Watkins drove her in.

Jersey Modro (2 IP, 6 ER, 2 K) suffered the pitching loss.

Mendota 14, Earlville 2: At Earlville, the host Red Raiders (2-4) were defeated in seven innings despite a three-hit game from Addie Scherer – two singles, a double and an RBI.

Savana Lawton added two hits. Scherer (5 IP, 5 ER, 4 K) took the pitching loss.

Reed-Custer 8, Dwight 0: At Dwight, the host Trojans (6-6) were shut out by Sophia Moyers (7 IP, 0 R, 9 K), managing only one hit – a Sarah Parker single.

Madi Ely (7 IP, 3 ER, 8 K) suffered the pitching defeat.

Seneca 20, Putnam Co. 0 (4 inn.): At Granville, the visiting Fighting Irish (16-0 overall, 6-0 Tri-County) dominated the Panthers, following up a seven-run second inning with a 10-run third.

Lexie Buis doubled, homered and drove home four runs, with Camryn Stecken singling twice and also driving in four. Emma Mino scored four runs, with Marlie Lissy and Ameliah Weber driving in two runs apiece.

Tessa Krull (4 IP, 0 R, 12 K) pitched a one-hitter for the win.

Baseball

Mendota 19, Earlville/Leland 13 (6 inn.): At Leland, the host Red Raiders (2-3) lost a wild game that included 32 total runs, 29 combined hits and four half-innings with five or more runs scored – including Earlville/Leland’s own eight-run bottom of the fourth.

Declan Brennan provided two hits, three runs scored and three RBIs for E/L, Aaden Browder had two hits and three RBIs, and Alex Portillo tallied two hits, an RBI and three runs scored. Landen Tirevold (1.2 IP, 7 ER, 1 K) was the pitcher of record for the Red Raiders.

Seneca 8, Beecher 6: At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish (3-7) put together their first back-to-back wins of the season thanks to an eight-run bottom of the second and the pitching of Landyn Ramsey (win, 4 IP, 3 ER, 3 K) and Brant Roe (save, 3 IP, 0 R, 3 K).

Ramsey and Grady Hall each singled and drove home two runs for Seneca.

Dwight 5, Reed-Custer 0: At Braidwood, the visiting Trojans (9-4) rode a complete-game, four-hit shutout from Evan Cox (7 IP, 0 R, 3 K) to the nonconference triumph.

Joey Starks (home run, two RBIs) and Jackson Launius (double, triple, RBI) led the Dwight attack.

Sandwich 11, Freeport 2: At Sandwich, the host Indians (7-6-1) won their sixth straight led by the batwork of Griffin Somlock (three hits) and Braden Behringer (two hits, RBI) and the pitching of Arlo Budd (win, 7 IP, 2 ER, 8 K).

Fieldcrest 4, El Paso-Gridley 2: At Wenona, the host Knights (4-8 overall, 1-2 Heart of Illinois) prevailed with five different players providing one hit apiece – Lucas Anson’s driving in two runs.

Layten Gerdes (7 IP, 2 ER, 11 K) earned the complete-game victory.

Girls soccer

La Salle-Peru 2, Serena/Newark/Earlville 0: At La Salle, the visiting Huskers played a strong defensive match led by Zivanna Skalic, Sage Mahler and Alexa McNally, but couldn’t break through with a goal in the loss.