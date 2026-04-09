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COVID-19 fraudster drops bid for new sentence

Green has two years left to serve in prison

Ebony Green of University Park, gathers her paperwork before her sentencing in the courtroom on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026 at the La Salle County Governmental Complex in Ottawa. Green claimed to run a day care service in Ottawa with earnings of $100,000, but Ebony Green was actually a hairstylist earning a fraction of that. Yet she received a COVID-19 relief loan for almost $20,000.

Ebony Green of University Park, seen here at sentencing on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, at the La Salle County Governmental Complex in Ottawa, has abandoned her bid for post-trial relief. The fraudster initially argued her five-year sentence was excessive. Thursday, however, she withdrew her pleadings without explanation. (Scott Anderson)

By Tom Collins

The first COVID-19 fraudster sentenced in La Salle County thought her five-year prison term was excessive, but Ebony Green is dropping her post-trial motions.

Ebony Green, 29, of University Park, appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court on a motion to vacate her guilty plea. In an earlier pleading, Green argued her sentencing judge was too harsh and failed to consider grounds for probation.

But Green abruptly dropped the matter without explanation. At Thursday’s hearing, Assistant Public Defender Heidi Nelson disclosed Green elected to withdraw her motion to vacate.

Green is scheduled for parole in the summer of 2028.

La Salle County prosecutors had disclosed in open court that Green had applied for a loan, claiming to run a daycare service in Ottawa with earnings of $100,000. Green was caught in part because she filed a contradictory tax return disclosing she’s a hair stylist who earned a fraction of that sum.

The fraudulent documents helped Green receive $20,832, which she must repay as part of her sentence.

A total of six people were charged in La Salle County with defrauding the government of COVID-19 relief funds. Four cases remain pending. Besides Green, Amanda Rogers, 34, of Ottawa pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation with a year in La Salle County Jail.

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Tom Collins

Tom Collins

Tom Collins covers criminal justice in La Salle County.