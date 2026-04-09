COVID-19 fraudster drops bid for new sentence

Ebony Green of University Park, seen here at sentencing on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, at the La Salle County Governmental Complex in Ottawa, has abandoned her bid for post-trial relief. The fraudster initially argued her five-year sentence was excessive. Thursday, however, she withdrew her pleadings without explanation. (Scott Anderson)

The first COVID-19 fraudster sentenced in La Salle County thought her five-year prison term was excessive, but Ebony Green is dropping her post-trial motions.

Ebony Green, 29, of University Park, appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court on a motion to vacate her guilty plea. In an earlier pleading, Green argued her sentencing judge was too harsh and failed to consider grounds for probation.

But Green abruptly dropped the matter without explanation. At Thursday’s hearing, Assistant Public Defender Heidi Nelson disclosed Green elected to withdraw her motion to vacate.

Green is scheduled for parole in the summer of 2028.

La Salle County prosecutors had disclosed in open court that Green had applied for a loan, claiming to run a daycare service in Ottawa with earnings of $100,000. Green was caught in part because she filed a contradictory tax return disclosing she’s a hair stylist who earned a fraction of that sum.

The fraudulent documents helped Green receive $20,832, which she must repay as part of her sentence.