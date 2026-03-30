Hennepin Park District offers spring break activities for families

The Hennepin Park District will sponsor activities over spring break, including an Easter Egg Hunt and Kids Bingo.

The Hennepin Park District will sponsor activities over spring break, including an Easter Egg Hunt and Kids Bingo.

On Friday, April 3, the park district will hold its annual Easter Egg Hunt on the lawn.

Participants will collect plastic eggs filled with Easter treats.

Ages 0 to kindergarten will hunt eggs on the north lawn at 10 a.m. Grades 1-5 will hunt eggs on the south lawn at 10:30 a.m.

The Easter Bunny will be present for photos.

The Easter Egg Hunt is free to all participants.

On Wednesday, April 8, the park district will host Kids Bingo in the Community Room.

Bingo will begin at 11 a.m. and conclude around noon. From 12 to 1 p.m., participants will play games and enjoy a snack.

The cost is free for Hennepin and Hennepin Township residents. All other areas will be charged $5 per activity.

Participants are invited to stay after Bingo for open swim at no additional charge.

Open Swim will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. and 3:15 to 5 p.m.

Children under 45 inches must be accompanied by an adult into the pool. Children 11 and under may stay for 3 hours if not accompanied by an adult. An adult is considered anyone 18 and over.

Call the Pool at 815-925-7319 or email hennepinparkdistrict@mchsi.com.