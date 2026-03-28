Starved Rock State Park closes French Canyon trail through June for improvements

An aerial view of the fall colors near Lovers Leap on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025 at Starved Rock State Park. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources recently announced that French Canyon trail access at Starved Rock State Park will be closed through June.

The trail will be closed to accommodate the park’s ongoing trail improvement projects.

The trail closures include trailhead access to the top of French Canyon, Starved Rock Lodge parking lot trails and the French Canyon trail behind the park’s visitor center. The closures will also include parts of Brown Bluff and Campanula trails.

Starved Rock State Park’s existing trail closures include Tonti Canyon and Tonti Bridge, the La Salle Canyon to Tonti Canyon trail, and the west entrance’s staircase to the boat ramp area. Hikers should not access areas with construction signage and caution tape.

The park, lodge and amenities will remain open. The park’s east end access is available from the visitor center. Visitors can follow the Lovers’ Leap trail. Starved Rock State Park’s west end to St. Louis Canyon will not be affected.

For more information, visit the park’s visitor center or the Starved Rock and Matthiessen state parks Facebook pages.