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No shooting in rural Marseilles, sheriff’s office said

Sheriff’s investigators probing false report

emergency lights

Emergency lights

By Tom Collins

There was no double shooting Sunday north of Marseilles, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.

Early Sunday morning, first responders were dispatched to a residence on the line of Miller and Rutland townships in response to a report of two people injured by gunfire.

However, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office said late Sunday morning the report was unfounded. Investigators instead are probing what police termed “a bullying incident” that led to the filing of a false report.

The La Salle County Coroner’s Office and State’s Attorney’s Office further confirmed there was no gunfire and/or homicide investigation launched on Sunday.

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Tom Collins

Tom Collins

Tom Collins covers criminal justice in La Salle County.