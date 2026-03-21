Serena baseball open season with doubleheader sweep of AFC: The Times Saturday Roundup

Baseball

Serena 15, Ashton-Franklin Center 0 (4 inn.); Serena 10, Ashton-Franklin Center 0: At Serena on Saturday, the host Huskers (2-0) swept a season-opening twin bill with a pair of shutouts.

Tucker Whiteaker (4 IP, 0 R, 11 K) tossed a four-inning no-hitter in the opener, helping his own cause with a two-run double. Ryne DeBernardi drove home three runs, while Payton Twait and Carter Meyer each had two hits and two RBIs.

Nate Kelley (4 IP, 0 R, 9 K) and Meyer (1 IP, 0 R, 3 K) combined on the shutout in the afternooncap. Twait doubled, homered and drove in five. DeBernardi added two hits and a run batted in.

Streator 6, Newark 0: At the SHS Athletic Fields, the host Bulldogs (1-1-1) received a rare early-season complete-game shutout from Brennen Stillwell to blank the visiting Norsemen (1-2).

Stillwell went the full seven innings on 88 pitches (54 strikes), allowing no runs on five hits and three walks while striking out eight. Talon Melvin had two singles and two RBIs to lead the Streator offense, with Keegan Gassman and Isaac Melvin each adding single hits and RBIs, while Clay Christoff went 2-for-2 with two runs scored.

For Newark, Shawn Seyller tagged two hits. David Ulrich (2.1 IP, 4 ER, 1 K) suffered the pitching loss despite quality relief work from Sellyer (3.2 IP, 1 ER, 5 K).

Brennen Stillwell scored 26 points to lead the Streator Bulldogs to a 55-49 victory against Herscher on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. (Derek Barichello)

Ottawa 11, St. Bede 7: At Peru, the visiting Pirates (1-1-1) scored in the game’s opening five innings and held on in the seventh for the win over the Bedans.

Colt Bryson tagged a solo home run and scored three runs for Ottawa. Adam Swanson also scored thrice on a day the Pirates only managed four hits, but took advantage of eight walks and seven St. Bede errors. Lucas Farabaugh (4 IP, 3 ER, 5 K) started and earned the pitching win. Maverick Burress (2 IP, 0 R, 1 K) provided scoreless relief, and Noah Marvin (0.2 IP, 0 R, 1 K) earned the save.

Lexington 15, Seneca 5 (5 inn.): At Lexington, the visiting Fighting Irish (1-2) fell to the Minutemen despite a two-hit, two-RBI game from J Arnold.

Cody Clennon also provided two hits for Seneca, with Thomas Watkins, Vinny Corrado and Landyn Ramsey adding a hit and an RBI apiece in support of losing pitcher Wyatt Holman (1.2 IP, 6 ER, 2 K).

Marquette 17, North Boone 0; Marquette 14, Antioch 0 (5 inn.): At Jacksonville’s Lenz Field Jamboree, the Crusaders (4-0) wrapped up a 3-0 trip to central Illinois in which the two-time defending Class 1A state champs outscored its opponents a combined 48-1.

In the triumph over North Boone, Easton DeBernardi (3 IP, 0 R, 3 K) earned the pitching win, allowing just one hit. Griffin Dobberstein singled, homered and drove in two; Alec Novotney doubled twice and drove in one; Caden Durdan had two hits and two RBIs; Anthony Couch provided two hits and one RBI; and Jaxsen Higgins recorded one hit and two runs batted in.

Novotney (win, 3 IP, 0 R, 8 K) and Dobberstein (2 IP, 0 R, 4 K) combined on a no-hit shutout of Antioch. DeBernardi (two hits, three RBIs) and Novotney (two hits, three RBIs) both homered, with Dobberstein and Couch driving home two runs apiece.

Softball

Ottawa 15, Joliet Catholic 5: At Joliet, the visiting Pirates (2-1) saw catcher/No. 3 hitter Bobbi Snook single, double, homer and drive in five runs in a seven-inning win over the Angels.

Teagan Darif added a 4-for-5 day with four runs scored, Piper Lewis singled, doubled, tripled and drove home three, and Rylee Harsted had a triple and two RBIs in support of winning pitcher Addie Russell (4 IP, 0 ER, 8 K) and Sophie Taylor (1 IP, 0 R, 1 K), who earned the save.

Ottawa's Bobbi Snook (Brian Hoxsey)

Newark 13, Streator 12: At the SHS Athletic Fields, the visiting Norsemen (1-1) won a wild one over the host Bulldogs (0-3), surrendering nine combined runs in the fifth and sixth innings, retaking the lead with a three-run top of the seventh, then holding off a last-inning Streator comeback attempt.

Rylie Carlson (four runs scored) and Zoey Carlson (four hits, six RBIs) each finished just home runs short of hitting for the cycle. Sadie Pottinger added two hits and an RBI, Adelaide Johnson had one hit and two RBIs, and Cayla Pottinger (4.2 IP, 4 ER, 3 K) earned the pitching win.

For Streator, Maddie Campbell singled, homered and drove home two runs; Caitlin Talty provided three hits and three RBIs; and Harmony Morgan was 5-for-5 with a double and five runs batted in.

Seneca 10, Normal U-High 5; Seneca 3, La Salle-Peru 1: At Normal, the Fighting Irish (5-0) prevailed twice in a round-robin.

Versus U-High, Tessa Krull (7 IP, 4 ER, 11 K) pitched the win, backed by the bats of Camryn Stecken (single, double, homer, three RBIs), Emma Mino (single, three RBIs) and Graysen Provance (two singles, three runs scored, RBI).

Against L-P, Seneca broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the sixth to make a winner of Hayden Pfeifer (7 IP, 1 ER, 12 K). Stecken doubled and homered again, driving in all three Irish runs. Provance also provided two hits.

Coal City 7, Serena 4; Coal City 15, Serena 5: At Serena, the Huskers (0-2) opened their season with a pair of defeats.

Parker Twait had two hits and two RBIs, and Jordyn Warren had one of each in the opener in support of losing pitcher Warren (4 IP, 3 ER, 1 K).

The second game saw Cassie Walsh (4.2 IP, 10 ER, 2 K) suffer the pitching loss. Brynley Glade had three hits and an RBI, while Walsh, Kinley Borris and Kaity Johnson tapped two hits apiece.

Marquette 6, Milledgeville 3; Marquette 10, Sullivan 6: At Jacksonville’s Future Champions Sports Complex, the Crusaders (3-1) won a pair of ballgames at the jamboree.

Against Milledgeville, Kelsey Cuchra singled, homered and drove home two runs; Hunter Hopkins singled, tripled and had one RBI; and Lily Brewer and Savannah Erickson each provided a hit and an RBI in support of winning pitcher Kinley Rick (7 IP, 2 ER, 10 K).

Erickson (win, 3 IP, 3 ER, 2 K) split circle duties with Rick (4 IP, 3 ER, 3 K) in the Cru’s second game of the day, a ballgame that saw Cuchra crush three home runs, add a double and drive home five runs. Hopkins added a double, a triple and two RBIs, with Madisyn Trainor contributing two hits and a run batted in.

Kelsey Cuchra

Girls track and field

Punsalan 2nd at Shirk: At an otherwise large-school indoor meet hosted at Bloomington’s Shirk Center, Sumonauk/Leland’s Alexis Punsalan placed second in the pole vault with a jump of 3.43 meters.