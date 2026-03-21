Marquette baseball rolls to season opening win: The Times Friday roundup

Baseball

Marquette 17, Pittsfield 1 (4 inn.): At Lenz Field Jamboree in Jacksonville, the Crusaders rolled in their season opener, scoring 10 runs in the second inning against the Saukees.

Griffin Dobberstein (double, three runs, RBI) had three hits to lead the Marquette offense, while Grant Dose (two doubles, four runs, two RBIs) and Anthony Couch (four RBIs) each had two hits. Easton Debernardi homered and knocked in four and Alec Novotney (double) and Jaxsen Higgins each drove in a pair of runs. Couch (Win, 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K), Michael Johnson (1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K) and Dose (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K) shared the mound duties.

Seneca 9, Newark 6: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish (1-1) led 9-0 after a seven-run fifth. The Norsemen scored all of their runs in the final two innings, including five in the seventh.

Cody Clennon (double, triple, two RBIs) had three hits for Seneca, while Jace Mitchell (RBI) and Landyn Ramsey (double, RBI) each had two hits. Joey Arnold had two RBIs, while Vinny Corrado and Griffin Hougas each drove in a run. Mitchell earned the win after allowing three hits, one earned run, three walks and two strikeouts in five innings.

Eastin McBroom went 3-for-3 with a double for Newark (1-1). David Ulrich, Toby Steffen, Jacob Seyller and Jimmy Kath each posted an RBI, while Shawn Seyller doubled. Kiptyn Bleuer (4 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K) suffered the loss.

Sandwich 8, Streator 5: At Streator, the Indians took the lead in the fifth in the victory over the Bulldogs.

Sandwich (1-0-1) was led by two hits each from Braden Behringer (double, RBI) and Anthony Wade (RBI), while Cash White and Griffin Somlock doubled. Brody Cole and Clayton Anderson added RBI hits. Somlock (3⅓ IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K), Cole (2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K) and White (1⅔ IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K) all pitched for the visitors.

Keegan Angelico (RBI), Cole Winterrowd (double), Clay Christoff (triple, RBI) and Isaac Melvin (double, RBI) all had two hits for Streator (0-1-1). Colin Byers (home run) and Joe Hoekstra each had an RBI. Byers (4 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K), Melvin (⅓ IP, 1 H, 1 ER), Keegan Gassman (1⅓ IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) and Angelico (1⅓ IP, 4 K) combined efforts on the hill.

Gardner-South Wilmington 5, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 2: At Gardner, the Warriors scored twice in the first, but the Panthers tied the game in the second and took the lead for good with a run on the third.

Reece Pelnarsh had two hits to lead WFC (0-1). Brezdyn Simons tripled and Parker Hopkins and Noah Lopez had RBI. Brayden Matsko (4 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K) took the loss.

Softball

Metamora 7, Streator 2: At Metamora, the Bulldogs dropped to 0-2 on the season with the loss to the host Redbirds, who scored once in the third and three times in the fourth to take the lead for good.

Caitlin Talty (double) and Maddie Campbell each had two hits for Streator, while Ava Glisson smacked a two-run homer in the third to tie the game. Natayla Solis (6 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K) suffered the pitching loss.

Riverdale 10, Marquette 5: At the Lenz Field Jamboree in Jacksonville, the Crusaders dropped to 1-1 on the season as the Rams grabbed control by scoring four times in the bottom of the first inning.

Hunter Hopkins (triple, RBI), Kelsey Cuchra (triple, three RBIs) and Kinley Rick (RBI) all had two hits for Marquette. Savannah Erickson (Loss, 3 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K) and Lily Brewer (3 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 0 K) shared time in the circle.

Seneca 9, Gardner-South Wilmington 0: At Seneca, Fighting Irish pitchers Hayden Pfeifer (4 IP, 2 H, 0 BB, 10 K) and Tessa Krull (3 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, 7 K) combined for the three-hit shoutout.

Seneca (3-0), which grabbed the lead for good with a five-run second, was led by two hits apiece from Graysen Provance (two RBIs) and Emma Mino (triple, two RBIs), while Pfeifer and Lexie Buis doubled and Aurora Weber (two RBIs) tripled. Krull and Ameliah Weber each recorded an RBI.

Herscher 14, Fieldcrest 4 (5 inn.): At Herscher, the Knights fell in their season opener to the Tigers.

TeriLynn Timmerman (double, triple, RBI) led Fieldcrest with two hits, while Emry Conroy (double) and Lexi Watkins each had an RBI hit. Timmerman (Loss, 3 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 5 BB, 5 K) and Jersey Modro (1 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K) combined efforts in the circle.

Track and field

Fieldcrest, Flanagan-Cornell boys and girls compete at HOIC Indoor: In Bloomington at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Shirk Center, the Falcons girls finished fifth (31.5 points) and the boys (5) 12th, while the Knights girls (16.5) were eighth and the boys (20) tied for seventh.

The El Paso-Gridley boys (99) and Eureka girls (147.5) claimed the team titles.

For the girls, Flanagan-Cornell’s Abbi Armstrong finished first in the long jump (5.22 meters) and second in the 60-meter run (8.27 seconds), while Fieldcrest’s Ivory Bryant placed third in the 400 (1:05.35).

On the boys side, Fieldcrest’s Michael Beckett won both the long jump (6.45) and triple jump (13.46).