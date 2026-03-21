Illinois Valley Community College hosts spring open house March 31

Illinois Valley Community College will host a spring open house on Tuesday, March 31 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Illinois Valley Community College will host a spring open house on Tuesday, March 31 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Prospective students and families can tour the campus, learn about academic programs, and meet faculty and staff at Explore IVCC.

The event begins in the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre with a student panel sharing insights about college life. Attendees will then visit a resource fair to meet program coordinators, faculty, and student services representatives.

Campus tours will be available throughout the evening, starting near the Application Station booth.

“This is a great opportunity to explore our academic programs, meet our dedicated faculty and staff, and experience firsthand the supportive environment that makes IVCC a great start for your higher education journey,” said Tom Quigley, director of Enrollment Services.

Two breakout sessions will be offered:

Dual Credit Program: 5 p.m. in the Cultural Centre. Representatives will discuss college credit options, enrollment and payment information for area high school students, and expectations for college coursework.

Center for Accessibility and Neurodiversity (CAN): 6:30 p.m. in room E214. The session will cover how college differs from high school and support services available for students with learning differences or disabilities.

Pre-registration is encouraged. Visit https://www.ivcc.edu/admissions/exploreivcc to register.

Registration for summer and fall classes begins April 1. Summer classes start May 18 and June 10. Fall classes start August 14.