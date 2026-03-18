2026 Times girls soccer preview: Ottawa, Streator, Serena co-op, H-BR co-op ready to hit the pitch

With the high school girls soccer season beginning this week, here is a look at the 2026 season for the Ottawa Pirates, the Streator Bulldogs, the Serena co-op Huskers and the Hinckley-Big Rock co-op Royals.

Ottawa

Coach: Kevin Olesen (3rd season)

Last season’s record: 9-10 (4-6 Interstate 8)

Top returnees: Taylor Brandt, sr., MF/D; Shaelyn Miller, sr., GK; Chloe Carmona, jr., STRK; Georgia Kirkpatrick, so., MF

Top newcomers: Brooklyn Byone, sr., D; Grace Polancic, jr., D; Allison Power, so., MF; Mariah Williams, so., D

Worth noting: The Pirates are returning several key members from last year’s team and are ready for a competitive 2026 schedule. Captains Brandt (eight goals, Times Player of the year and I-8 All-Conference last season) and Carmona (I-8 All-Conference) are expected to lead the way for the squad this season, while Miller (nine wins, seven shutouts in 2025) returns in net. “Over the years, Shaelyn has established herself as an outstanding goalie with the ability to make big saves,” Olesen said. Polancic, Williams and Byone will round out a defensive rotation that allowed just over two goals a match last year. Kirkpatrick (13 goals, six assists, I-8 All-Conference honorable mention) is expected to be a solid force in the midfield along with Kindley Moore, Jasmine Resendez, Grecia Romero, Allison Power and Laynie Allen. Returning leading scorer Carmona (25 goals, five assists) will resume her role by challenging defenders and keepers alike. “This team has a good balance of veteran experience and young talent,” Olesen said. “It is going to be an exciting season.”

Streator

Coach: J.T. Huey (15th season)

Last season’s record: 5-16, 2-5 Illinois Central Eight

Top returnees: Elsa Sorenson, sr., MF; Aubree Gallick, sr., D; Kat Bressner, sr., D; Kiana Hawthorne, sr., F; Audrey Arambula, jr., STRK; Yareli Garcia, jr., D; Jayden Plymire, jr., D; Briana Chavez, jr., F; Jillian Clift, so., SWP; Rhea Huey, so., STRK; Jordan Hatzer, so., MF

Top newcomers: Kealy Hanafin, fr., F; Alexis Fialko, fr., D; Leiah Gammie, fr., GK

Worth noting: Arambula is back for the Bulldogs after scoring eight goals, passing for 11 assists and earning Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association Section 13 honorable mention honors. “Audrey is a very talented player and our centerpiece of experience,” coach Huey said. The squad will also be counting added contributions from Rhea Huey (three assists) and Hawthorne (two goals). “We are incredibly young, with much of our full roster consisting of first-time soccer players, and our projected starting lineup consisting of many freshmen and sophomores,” coach Huey said. “However, our reset is showing promise, with some of the incoming players possessing strong athletic ability, that are picking up the game quickly. We’ll keep grinding and will look to be more and more competitive as we gain experience.”

Streator’s Audrey Arambula works to get past La Salle-Peru’s Rosalie Leininger in a match last season at Streator. (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

Serena co-op

Coach: Bridget Faivre (1st season)

Last season’s record: Program’s first season since 1981

Top newcomers: Serena: Vyvienn O’Connell, jr., F; Sage Mahler, jr., D; Alexa McNally, jr., D; Keira McNelis, so, MF; Kendra Lewanski, so., F; Zivana Skalic, so., D; Adelyn Stark, fr., MF; Monica Sotelo, fr., MF; Katelyn Hoffman, fr., GK. Earlville: Elizabeth Vazquez, jr., F; Rylee Collins, so., F; Emerald Hernandez, so., D; Danika Miller, so., MF; Alyssa O’Hara, fr., MF. Newark: Ashley Najera, so., D; Monica Pedroza, fr., GK; Olivia Callier, fr., MF.

Worth noting: This is Serena’s first year with a girls soccer program since 1981, and they will be in a co-op with Earlville and Newark. “The previous program played from 1974-1981 and in those seven seasons the Huskers were Little Ten Conference champions five times,” Faivre said. ”That said, we have big shoes to fill. I’m very excited to take on this program and have high hopes for this team.”

Hinckley-Big Rock co-op

Coach: Melissa Jennings (7th season)

Last year’s record: 3-10

Top returners: Grace Hall, jr., D; Anna Herrmann, sr., MF/F; Alana Faz, sr., MF/F; Mia Stein, so., F; Rachel Dean, jr., GK; Lilly Martin, so., F

Key newcomers: Isabella Martinez, so., MF; Cammy Daniels, jr., MF/D; Sophia Rodriguez, jr., F/MF/D

Worth noting: The Royals are again in a co-op with Leland and Somonauk and have 25 players on the roster. Leland players expected to be key contributors will be Martin, the team’s leading scorer last season, Dean, who will start in net after posting many saves in extended minutes as a backup last year, and Rodriguez, who is expected to be a solid player all over the pitch. Faz, Stein and Daniels are Somonauk players that Jennings is expecting to have solid seasons and help lead the way to a successful season.