2026 IHSA baseball preview: Loaded on the mound, Marquette will look to carry success into 2A

Marquette’s Alec Novotney releases a pitch during the Crusaders' victory over Lexington in the IHSA Class 1A state semifinal last season at Illinois Field in Champaign. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The Marquette baseball team ended last season winning 18 consecutive games, including a second straight Class 1A championship.

This season the Crusaders - who got off to a late start after a postseason run in basketball - will be in 2A and lost standouts in catcher Keaton Davis, first baseman Sam Mitre and leftfielder Payton Gutierrez to graduation.

Marquette finished 35-3 overall last year and went 15-1 in Tri-County Conference action to claim the league title.

“We lost (in the sectional basketball final) on Friday, and everyone was at practice the following Monday,” said Marquette coach Todd Hopkins, who will be in his 28th year at the helm and has compiled a 685-186 record. ”We have a lot of guys back, some that also play basketball, but they all love baseball and were ready to get to work. Advancing like we did in basketball gave us a late start, but I feel with the experienced guys we have we’ll be alright and ready to roll when we can get games started.

“We going to have to find someone who can catch, play first base and the outfield. You don’t truly replace guys like Keaton, Sam and Payton right from the start, but I feel [senior] Jaxson Higgins will take over the catcher spot without a problem and some of the older guys are going to get the first shot to earn those other spots.”

Marquette brings back senior pitching ace/shortstop Alec Novotney, who is the defending Times Player of the Year. Novotney went 11-0 with a 1.00 ERA, 119 strikeouts and just nine walks in 63 innings, while also hitting .415 with 11 doubles, two triples, a home run and 22 RBIs.

He was also voted to the Tri-County All-Conference first team, the league’s Pitcher and Player of the Year and was an IHSBCA Class 1A All-State Team honoree.

Ottawa Marquette’s Anthony Couch throws to first for an out against Father McGivney during the Class 1A state baseball final at Illinois Field in Champaign last season. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Crusaders also return seniors Anthony Couch (6-2 record, 2.47 ERA, 51 IP, 76 K; .368, 4 HR, 40 RBI; Times All-Area first team), Grant Dose (3-0, 1.24 ERA, 17 IP, 15 K; .306, 22 RBI; Times All-Area honorable mention) and Higgins (3-0, 2.10 ERA , 20 IP, 36 K; .301, 34 RBI; Times All-Area second team), as well as juniors Griffin Dobberstein (8-1, 1.53 ERA, 55 IP, 71 K; .349, 3 HR, 22 RBI; Times All-Area first team) and Easton Debernardi (4-0, 1.81 ERA, 27 IP, 45 K) on the pitching staff.

“We have all but one inning back on the pitching staff, which is a nice thing to have,” Hopkins said. “We have to throw strikes and get stronger as the season goes on. Alec, Griffin and Anthony were and will be again our horses, but Easton also had a great summer, has really improved and is started getting some looks from some bigger (colleges). They all just have to stay hungry.”

When not on the mound Couch will be at second base or third base, Dose will be in the outfield, Dobberstein will be anywhere in the infield except first with maybe some time in the outfield and Debernardi will be in the outfield.

The rest of the roster will include seniors Billy Galyen (C) and David Clairmont, juniors Caden Durdan (3B/1B/P), Beau Thompson (OF/P), Braxton Nelle (1B/P), and sophomores Connor Baker (OF) and Grady Dose (C/OF).

“I think we’ll be a little different offensively this season,” Hopkins said. “Early on we’re probably going to have guys in different spots in the order from game to game. Nothing is set in stone, but if we had to play today [Grant] Dose would probably lead off, Dobberstein would bat second, Alec third, Anthony fourth and then a combination from there. We’ll need nine guys that can put the ball in play, and the early season will help sort out who that is.”

Marquette had its opening games this week against Lexington and Wilmington canceled due to weather but are expected to begin the season this weekend in the Lenz Field Jamboree in Jacksonville against Pittsfield on Friday, then contests against North Boone and Antioch on Saturday.