2026 IHSA baseball preview: 5 players to watch across The Times coverage area

Ottawa's Adam Swanson fires a pitch to Streator during the Class 3A Regional semifinal game last season at Pontiac High School. (Scott Anderson)

In an area loaded with baseball talent and as the season gets underway, here are our picks for five players to watch in 2026 across The Times coverage area.

Marquette's Alec Novotney

Alec Novotney, Marquette, P/SS/2B, sr.

A unanimous selection and the 2025 Times Player of the Year, Novotney was one of the top pitchers in 1A last season, going 11-0 with a 1.00 ERA, 119 strikeouts and nine walks in 63 innings. The Crusaders’, leadoff man also batted .415 with 11 doubles, two triples, a home run and 22 RBIs.

Novotney was voted to the Tri-County All-Conference first team, the league’s Pitcher and Player of the Year, and was an IHSBCA Class 1A All-State Team honoree. He was a The Times All-Area second-team selection in 2023 and first-team honoree in 2024.

Ottawa's Adam Swanson (Brian Hoxsey)

Adam Swanson, Ottawa, P/C, sr.

A unanimous Times All-Area first team selection last season, Swanson will again be asked to lead the way for the Pirates after batting .396 with 10 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 31 RBIs. On the mound, he went 3-3 with a 4.40 ERA with 52 strikeouts in 55 innings.

Swanson was voted to the Interstate 8 All-Conference first team and was a Times All-Area first-team honoree as a sophomore.

Streator's Cole Winterrowd (Brian Hoxsey)

Cole Winterrowd, Streator, 1B, sr.

A unanimous Times All-Area first team honoree last season, Winterrowd hit .416 with 13 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 29 RBIs for the Bulldogs as a junior and will again be asked to be an RBI producer this campaign.

Winterrowd was named to the Illinois Central Eight All-Conference Team and was a Times All-Area first-team selection as a sophomore.

Newark's Eastin McBroom (Provided by Newark High School)

Eastin McBroom, Newark, P/SS/2B, so.

McBroom was a unanimous Times All-Area first team pick after bursting onto the scene, going 7-1 with a 0.46 ERA and 70 strikeouts and just six walks in 46 innings for the Norsemen. He also hit .279 with a double and 16 RBIs.

McBroom was a unanimous selection to the Little Ten All-Conference Team.

Sandwich's Braden Behringer (Provided by Sandwich High School)

Braden Behringer, Sandwich, P/SS, sr.

A unanimous Times All-area first team selection, Behringer batted .410 with nine doubles, three triples, two home runs and 40 RBIs, while going 6-1 with a save on the mound, a 2.01 ERA and 62 strikeouts for the Indians.

Behringer was named to the Kishwaukee River All-Conference Team and was voted the league’s Player of the Year. He was also an honorable mention pick to the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 2A All-State Team. He was on The Times All-Area Second Team as a sophomore.