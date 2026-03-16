Streatorland Historical Society raising funds for Civil War hero’s marker

The Streatorland Historical Society is currently collecting funds for a historical marker to be placed at Sergeant George Poundstone’s gravesite.

Poundstone was the 53rd Illinois Volunteer Regiment’s flag bearer. The regiment was created in the summer of 1861 in Ottawa.

The 53 regiment was ordered to make an ill-fated charge during the siege of Jackson on Sunday, July 12, 1863. The regiment had 255 soldiers participate in the charge and 66 men returned. Poundstone led the charge and was mortally wounded. He tore down the 53rd regiment’s flag to prevent it from becoming a trophy of war. The flag was recovered and taken by the Orphan Brigade of Paducah, Kentucky. The regiment flag was found in 1886 in the War Department’s basement and returned to the state of Illinois. The flag was displayed in the state capital for 36 years.

Streatorland Historical Society and La Salle County Historical Society David Reed led a volunteer group to raise funds to have the regiment’s flag removed from storage, restored and preserved for display in La Salle County in 2012. The flag is currently located in the Streator Public Library.

The historical society and Reed accepted a challenge by the Illinois State Historical Society to raise donations to place a roadside marker near Poundstone’s gravesite along Illinois State Route 23 in Ottawa.

“With this being the year our nation celebrates its semi-quincentennial (America’s 250th) the historical society took up this challenge to celebrate all the men and women who made sacrifices for the freedoms we all enjoy,” Reed said in a news release.

Donations can be sent online at GoFundMe with the keyword “Marker for Sgt. Poundstone” or via the mail to the Streatorland Historical Society, 109 E. Elm St., Streator, with “Poundstone” in the memo.