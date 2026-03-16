New headworks building, upgraded at the Mendota Wastewater Treatment Plant progressing

(File photo) The city of Mendota is nearing completion on the construction of a new headworks building and upgrade of the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system at the Mendota Waste Water Treatment Plant. (Charles Van Horn)

The city of Mendota is nearing completion on the construction of a new headworks building and upgrade of the control and data systems at the Mendota Waste Water Treatment Plant.

Chief operator of the Mendota Water and Sewer Department Nate Kim said that phase one of the project, the construction of the new building, should be done in the middle or late part of this year.

The new building will remove unwanted debris from the sanitary waste collection system and upgrade the SCADA system.

“The increase in the amount of rags, which would be like stuff you’re not supposed to flush like ‘flushable’ wipes, feminine products, Q-tips and all that extra stuff, got to the point where our old system couldn’t handle anymore,” Kim said. “It was time for an upgrade to get better, more efficient equipment.”

Kim said the new headworks building replaces the previous 58-year-old building, and is located just north of the existing office building at the wastewater plant.

According to a public notice from the city of Mendota, funding for this project is being provided by a low-interest loan from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency’s Public Water Supply Loan Program.

The PWSLP is funded by both state and federal sources.

The $8,250,010 loan has an interest rate of 1.4% and will be repaid over 20 years, although $2,475,003 will be forgiven by the State of Illinois in accordance with the Procedures for Issuing Loans from the Water Pollution Control Loan Program.

Mendota City Clerk Emily McConville said that the remaining $5,775,007 will be paid back over 20 years starting in March 2027, and the city will use the funds that come from wastewater charges to residents.