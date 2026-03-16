Grand Ridge woman charged with stealing from youth sports league

A Grand Ridge woman is charged with misappropriating funds from Grand Ridge Youth Baseball League and the Grand Ridge Booster Club, police said.

Shannon V. Marshall, 33, former treasurer for both entities, is charged in La Salle County Circuit Court with two counts of theft and two counts of forgery, all Class 3 felonies carrying two to five years in prison.

The Grand Ridge Police Department, in a Thursday news release, said an investigation was launched a year ago after complaints from members of the two organizations. Charges were filed on Wednesday by the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office.

When reached for comment, Marshall declined.

Her first appearance will be on April 22 before Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr.

According to court records, Marshall is alleged to have exerted unauthorized control over more than $500 but less than $10,000 between July 2022 and March 2025. The forgery counts allege she drew a pair of checks in 2023, each for more than $600.