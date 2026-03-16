AARP offers driver safety program at IVCC

AARP will offer a driver safety refresher course at Illinois Valley Community College on March 30-31, designed to help drivers 50 and older stay safe on the road.

Classes run from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. both days at the truck driver training center, 815 North Orlando Smith Road, Oglesby.

The AARP Driver Safety Program is a classroom and online driving refresher course designed for drivers 50 and older. The program aims to help participants retain their driving competency.

The course will focus on how to navigate changes, review driving strategies, emphasize being smart on the road, look at changing technology, examine the effects of aging on driving and learn about the changes aging residents need to accept.

Upon completion of the course, participants receive a certificate to present to their auto insurance company, which may grant a premium discount.

The course fee is $20 for AARP members and $25 for nonmembers. The course is free to participants who are enrolled in UnitedHealthcare insurance. To register, call 815-224-0427.