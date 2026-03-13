Utica businesses agree to outdoor dining costs

Thursday, the Utica Village Board voted unanimously to modify the outdoor dining ordinance to include a security deposit. Business owners would put a deposit and get half back as long as there are no problems at the end of the season. (Scott Anderson)

Utica officials appear to have found a compromise with business owners over the outdoor dining program.

Thursday, the Utica Village Board voted unanimously to modify the outdoor dining ordinance to include a security deposit. Business owners would put a deposit and get half back as long as there are no problems at the end of the season.

“I like the fact that businesses have the option of getting some of the deposit back,” Trustee Eric Bara said.

The board approved a three-tiered fee system: $500 for businesses serving food and beverages, $250 for businesses serving only beverages, and $100 for businesses are using their outdoor space for retail. Compliant businesses will get 50% back.

Thursday’s action comes weeks after village officials proposed non-refundable fees to use Mill Street for sidewalk and street service. After pushback from business owners, Mayor David Stewart reached out and brokered an accord.

Not all business owners were satisfied. Jen Cetwinski, who co-owns Bruce & Ollies, said she was displeased with the village “nickeling and diming us to death.”

“And no one came to talk to us, either,” she said of the dialogue the village opened with business owners.

There may be additional changes to outdoor dining later this year. The board adopted it during the pandemic as an accommodation to businesses grappling with social distancing. The resulting ordinance was for five years and 2026 will be the last year unless the board decides to extend it.