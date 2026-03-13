Streator Public Library receives $10K grant from Pizza Hut Foundation

The Streator Public Library was awarded a $10K grant that will support its literacy programs. (Bill Freskos)

The Streator Public Library was awarded a $10K grant from The Pizza Hut Foundation to support its literacy programs.

Library officials said the funding will help expand their ongoing reading programs and support the library’s mission of making learning opportunities accessible to residents of all ages.

“We’re honored to receive this generous grant from the Pizza Hut Foundation,” Streator Library assistant director Tiffany Webster said. “This support will allow us to reach even more members of our community and spark a lifelong love of reading.”

The grant is part of the foundation’s efforts to grow the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! program, a national reading program that has encouraged children to read for over 40 years. The grant program supports nonprofit organizations located within 15 miles of a Pizza Hut restaurant that are working to improve literacy outcomes in their communities.

Aisha Skaggs, a team member at the Pizza Hut location, said the grant recognizes the library’s efforts to promote reading and education locally.

“We’re thrilled to support Streator Public Library and the incredible work they do every day,” Skaggs said. “This grant is our way of saying thank you for being a champion of literacy.”

While a date isn’t set, a ceremony for the grant is expected to happen at the library at some point over the next month.