Princeton Logan captures IESA 3A eighth-grade regional title

The Princeton Logan Junior High captured their own IESA 3A Regional, defeating Starved Rock Conference rival Peru Parkside 25-16, 25-17 Thursday at Pannebaker Gym. The Lady Lions (18-2) will play Orion (17-2) at 6 p.m. Monday at the Knoxville Sectional with the winner advancing to the state tournament on Saturday, March 20 at Pana High School. Team members are (front row, from left) Kalli Gasperecz, Bre Fetzer, Emily Jaeger, Layla Monier, Kendall Keutzer, Sadie Rutledge and Adleigh Seitz; and (back row) coaches Andy and Gina Puck, Ella Stocker, Gabby Mucha, Sophie Harp, Harper Sayler, Lydia Kyle, Sadie Ori, Emma Hensley, Annabelle Schlender and ,anager Elizabeth Keutzer. (Photo provided)

