Logan Junior High students present Tiskilwa history research at museum

When four Logan Junior High students present “There’s History All Around Us” at the March 16 program in Tiskilwa, one topic will be the history of St. Jude’s Episcopal Church, built in Tiskilwa in 1892 and moved to Princeton in 1990. (Photo Provided By Cecille Gerber)

Logan Junior High students will present their research on Tiskilwa’s indigenous heritage, historic landmarks and local festivals on Monday, March 16, at the Tiskilwa Museum.

Specifically, the presentation will reveal “little-known information” about the history of Tiskilwa’s indigenous people, the 1892 St. Jude’s Episcopal Church (formerly in Tiskilwa), and the Bureau County Homestead Festival.

In preparation for research papers, Logan High’s Kallie Gasperecz, Brevin Brokaw, Jenna Peterson and Brody Merkel in David Gray’s social studies classes investigated history, sites, structures, and organizations of local interest.

According to a news release, the students have worked diligently on shaping their findings into an entertaining and enlightening program by projecting photos while sharing historical facts.

“This research project is meant to show students that there is history all around them,” Gray wrote in the release. “Hopefully, they gain more appreciation both for local history and for their community.”

Programs at Museum on Main are free of charge and open to the public. The presentation will be followed by refreshments in the museum galleries.

With this program, the Tiskilwa Historical Society hosts the first of nine events planned for the year.