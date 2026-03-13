La Salle County Jail awarded national accreditation

La Salle County Jail was recognized by the Commission on Accreditation for Corrections at the CAC’s 2026 Winter Conference on Feb. 7, 2026, in Long Beach, California.

In presenting the award, Thomas Stickrath, Chairperson of the CAC, and Ricky Dixon, President of the American Correctional Association (ACA), complimented the facility on their professional level of operation and their success in completing the accreditation process. The agency is one of over 1,265 correctional organizations currently involved in accreditation across the nation.

The accreditation program is a professional peer review process based on national standards that have evolved since the founding of the Association in 1870. The standards were developed by national leaders from the field of corrections, law, architecture, health care, and other groups who are interested in sound correctional management.

ACA standards address services, programs, health care and security operations essential to effective correctional management. Through accreditation, an agency can maintain a balance between protecting the public and providing an environment that safeguards the life, health, and safety of staff and offenders. Standards set by ACA reflect practical, up-to-date policies and procedures and function as a management tool for agencies and facilities throughout the world.

The three-year accreditation award granted to the La Salle County Jail does not signal the end of their involvement in the accreditation process. During the award period, staff will work to improve any deficiencies identified during the audit and maintain continuous compliance with the standards.