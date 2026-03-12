Princeton Rotary Club awards $10,000 to local nonprofits

Rotary Club of Princeton grant committee members Michael Stutzke (from left), Joanne Sheldon, Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce board member Dava Klinefelter, Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce member Jenica Cole, Princeton Civil War Committee member Debi Johnson, and grant committee chair Tracy Grimmer (Photo provided by the Rotary Club of Princeton )

The Rotary Club of Princeton recently donated $1,000 to 10 nonprofit organizations as part of its “Love Our Community“ grant program.

The “Love Our Community” grant program’s goal is to award $10,000 to local nonprofits in appreciation for resources and time served to the community annually, funds permitting. The program is funded by fundraisers and activities. Grant applications are available with an established deadline in January. The club’s grant and scholarship committee reviews requests and selects grant recipients.

The organizations are invited to attend a club meeting to discuss how they will use the funds. The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Princeton Civil War Committee received the donation checks at a club meeting on Tuesday, March 10.

For more information, visit princetonrotaryclub.com.