Illinois Valley Brain Injury Clubhouse named Chamber Member of the Month

Members and Chamber representatives pose for a photo celebrating Illinois Valley Brain Injury Clubhouse as the March 2026 Member of the Month. (from left): Carri Pedelty, Chamber ambassador and Illinois Valley Brain Injury Clubhouse; Lori Welch, Illinois Valley Brain Injury Clubhouse; Ben Hiltabrand, Chamber president; Jessica Stayton, Chamber ambassador; Laura Mattson, Chamber ambassador; Tonya Carter, Illinois Valley Brain Injury Clubhouse; Derek Barichello, Chamber director; Kristina McCormick, Illinois Valley Brain Injury Clubhouse; and Lana Welch, Illinois Valley Brain Injury Clubhouse. (Photo Provided By Streator Chamber of Commerce)

The Illinois Valley Brain Injury Clubhouse has been named the Streator Chamber of Commerce’s Member of the Month for March.

The clubhouse provides opportunities for local people living with brain injuries, helping them regain independence while also connecting with the community.

March is Brain Injury Awareness Month and the clubhouse is promoting its programs and resources throughout the area.

An art display featuring members’ work will be presented during the last two weeks of March outside Lana Welch - Thrivent Financial, on the second floor of More on Main, with some pieces available for purchase.

Mayor Tara Bedei is expected to make an official proclamation for Brain Injury Awareness Month during the March 18 Streator City Council meeting.

The clubhouse will hold a fundraiser on Monday, March 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Bullpen, 1014 Johnson St. Tickets are $10. Its annual “Sprain Your Brain” trivia night is scheduled for April 24 at The Oakley Avenue Klub, and sponsorships are available.

Displays are set up at local businesses, and organizations interested in flyers or brochures can contact Tonya Carter at tshansen84@gmail.com. The clubhouse also shares information on its Facebook page.