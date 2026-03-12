Hall’s Braden Curran, St. Bede’s Savannah Bray, Maddy Fabish make college commitments

St. Bede coach Tom Ptak watches senior Savanna Bray sign to play basketball for IVCC next year. Bray was a second-team All-BCR selection this season. (St. Bede Academy photo)

Three Bureau County athletes have committed or signed to take their next step athletically.

Hall senior standout Braden Curran has made his pitch to play baseball for Augustana College next year. Curran, who is a returning first-team all-BCR and all-Three Rivers East selection, said Augustana crossed off all of the check marks he had.

“It’s a very beautiful campus. A very smart school. So it’s somewhere where I can learn and better myself academically and with sports,” he said. “They have a good baseball team. I know some of the guys who play there. That makes it easier. It’s not far from home, it’s comfortable place for sure.”

St. Bede senior Savannah Bray will stay close home to play basketball on the Hilltop for IVCC. Bray, a second-team All-BCR selection, had her signing recently, attended by family, teammates and coaches.

Another St. Bede senior, Maddy Fabish, will continue her bowling career with Columbia College of Missouri. She had her signing recently at the Illinois Valley Bowl accompanied by her Jason and Jen Fabish, St. Bede coaches Eric Acuncius and Buck Emmerling and Columbia coach Damon Helgevold.