‘Fun, bright, colorful’: Seneca High School presenting ‘Willy Wonka’

The cast of "Willy Wonka" at Seneca High School before Monday afternoon's dress rehearsal. The SHS theater department is putting on a total of four performances of the musical. (Mathias Woerner)

Seneca High School’s production of ‘Willy Wonka’ opens Friday with a cast heavy on younger performers and lighter on cynicism — a deliberate choice by director Michael Richards to showcase his ensemble’s energy and heart.

The production is based on the novel “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” by Roald Dahl and adapted for the stage by Leslie Bricusse and Timothy Allen McDonald, with music and lyrics by Bricusse and Anthony Newley.

This year’s production is under the stewardship of Richards, directing his 10th musical at the school.

“We always look for something that’s family-friendly,” he said. “We want a show that fits the cast that we’re going to have.”

Students at Seneca High School rehearse for "Willy Wonka". (Mathias Woerner)

The musical follows enigmatic candy manufacturer Willy Wonka as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his candy bars. Whoever comes up with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy.

“We just want the audience to appreciate the efforts of the children and all of the adults involved,” Richards said. “We want them to understand that the moral of the story is just to be a good human being. Be honest, be kind, work hard, and you might get rewarded.”

Richards said the show is an appropriate production for this year’s musical cast and production team.

“They are a younger cast, so it’s just kind of something fun, bright and colorful that we thought would suit their needs and showcase them best,” he said.

Maddy DeGrush has been in the theater department all four years of her high school career and is taking the lead as Willy Wonka.

Maddy DeGrush as "Willy Wonka" in Seneca High School's musical production. (Mathias Woerner)

“I think it’s a great show to end my senior year, because it’s a super fun show, and it’s not depressing, honestly,” she said. “It’s super fun because everyone has a great time.”

DeGrush thanked her fellow seniors Shan Balandang, Kyra Wood, Brooklyn Szafranski and Lilly Pfeifer for being her first friends in theater, and her parents for always supporting her in doing something she loves.

Balandang is playing the role of Charlie Bucket and is excited for the entire team’s level of involvement in the production.

“We have a lot more opportunity to have more cast members and more involvement from other people,” she said. “It’s just much more fun to do when everyone can participate and have a bigger role.”

Wood is playing Augustus Gloop and said that she hopes the show’s message will inspire the next group of kids to participate in theater at.

“I just hope they have fun watching it. I want them to be encouraged to want to do it when they’re older,” she said. “I just remember coming to watch when I was in middle school and I was like, ‘That’s going to be me one day. I want to do that,’” she said.

Szafranski has a similar relationship to the theater department. She is playing Grandma Josephine and Mrs. Gloop.

“I was in 5th grade and I really liked when they did ‘Beauty and the Beast.’ I think that’s what really made me want to do it,” she said. “I hope they can take the message of the musical to heart. I just want them to know that even if they’re poor, starving, they can always think positive.”

The musical will be performed at 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and a Sunday matinee starting at 1 p.m.

All performances will be held in the Seneca High School auditorium.

Tickets for “Willy Wonka” are $5 and can be purchased online.

For more information, call 815-357-5000 or visit the Seneca High School website.