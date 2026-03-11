Tornado warning issued for parts of Bureau, Henry counties

(File photo) Tornado warnings were issued in parts of Bureau and Henry County on Tuesday night for about 30 minutes, with the National Weather Service warned the storm could produce a tornado and hail up to baseball size. (Scott Anderson - s)

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning Tuesday night for parts of southwestern Bureau County and southeastern Henry County.

At 6:38 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located just north of Kewanee and moving northeast at 40 mph. NWS Quad Cities issued the warning until 7:15 p.m, according to the weather service.

Forecasters warned the storm could produce a tornado and hail up to baseball size. Communities in the path included Sheffield, Buda and Neponset.

The storm is expected to impact areas near Johnson-Sauk Trail State Park and a stretch of Interstate 80 between mile markers 39 and 45.

Residents in the warned area are urged to take shelter immediately in a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and stay away from windows.