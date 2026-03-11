2026 IHSA softball preview: 5 players to watch across The Times coverage area

Ottawa's Piper Lewis slides safely into third base as Seneca's Kaylee Klinker applies the tag last season at Ottawa High School. (Scott Anderson)

In an area loaded with softball talent and as the season gets underway, here are our picks for five players to watch in 2026 across The Times coverage area.

Tessa Krull

Tessa Krull, Seneca, P/2B, sr.

The 2025 Times Softball Player of the Year and a Division-I Indiana State recruit, Krull will look to put an exclamation point on her high school career leading the state championship contender Fighting Irish. Her junior year, Krull was 23-1 with a 0.97 ERA and batted .373 with 36 RBIs.

Ottawa's Bobbi Snook (Brian Hoxsey)

Bobbi Snook, Ottawa, C/UT, jr.

Perhaps the most dangerous slugger in an area filled with great hitters, Snook – a unanimous Times All-Area first-team selection and third-team ICA All-State pick – is coming off a season that saw her tag seven home runs while batting .382 with a 1.179 OPS for the Pirates.

Hunter Hopkins (Brian Hoxsey)

Hunter Hopkins, Marquette, SS/P, jr.

Another unanimous choice to our 2025 Times All-Area Team, Hopkins is coming off a phenomenal, all-state sophomore campaign for the Crusaders that saw her bat .607 with five home runs, 32 RBIs and an eye-popping 1.553 OPS.

Newark freshman Rylie Carlson (Brian Hoxsey)

Rylie Carlson, Newark, OF/P, so.

What a freshman season it was – .560 batting average, 43 RBIs, a 1.472 OPS, 11 pitching victories – for the Times All-Area first-teamer and ICA All-State pick. What will the young Norsemen standout have in store for Act II?

Piper Lewis

Piper Lewis, Ottawa, SS, jr.

As a sophomore, Lewis – a Division-I Kentucky commit – was already one of the top players in the area. The Pirates shortstop earned Times All-Area first-team status by batting .400 with five home runs, 28 RBIs and a 1.192 OPS.