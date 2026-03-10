St. Rose of Lima to hold Palm Sunday breakfast in Peru

St. Rose of Lima Society will host its annual pancake and sausage breakfast from 7 a.m. - noon on Palm Sunday, March 29, 2026, in St. Joseph Halle, Peru. (Photo provided by Gina Steele)

St. Rose of Lima Society will host its annual pancake and sausage breakfast from 7 a.m. - noon on Palm Sunday, March 29 in St. Joseph Halle, Peru.

The breakfast this year will include scrambled eggs. There will be a bake sale, raffle items and a 50/50 drawing.

Portions of the proceeds will provide tuition assistance for Academy of St. Carlo Acutis students who plan to attend St. Bede Academy, as well as financial support for local community and parish programs. The breakfast is the primary fundraiser.

St. Joseph Halle is at 1925 Fifth St., Peru.