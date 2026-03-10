Meet the 2025-26 All-BCR Girls Basketball Team

BCR Player of the Year Keighley Davis had a record-breaking senior season for the Tigresses, becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer, girls or boys, with 1,689 points. (Mike Vaughn)

FIRST TEAM

Payton Brandt, Princeton, so.

The 5-foot-10 center had a solid sophomore season in the post for the Tigresses, averaging 12.0 points and 5.2 rebounds a game. She earned Three Rivers East All-Conference first-team honors. This is Brandt’s first selection to the All-BCR first team.

Payton Brandt (PHS photo)

Keighley Davis, Princeton, sr.

The BCR Player of the Year became the school’s all-time leading scorer, girls or boys, with 1,689 points. She led the area in scoring at 17.9 ppg and steals (4.5) while averaging 7.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Davis was an unanimous all-conference selection in the Three Rivers East and IBCA All-State special mention. Previously a co-Player of the Year twice, Davis is named to the All-BCR first team for the fourth time.

Keighley Davis (PHS photo)

Camryn Driscoll, Princeton, sr.

The reigning BCR co-Player of the Year’s senior season ended abruptly with a knee injury on Jan. 8. Even still, she became Princeton’s seventh 1,000-point scorer, ranked No. 4 all-time in the program and 20th all-time in Bureau County with 1,203 points. She averaged 14.5 points and 4.9 rebounds and an-area best 3.5 assists. Driscoll, an unanimous all-conference pick as a junior, is named to the All-BCR First Team for the third time. She will continue her hoops career at Illinois Central College next season.

Camryn Driscoll (PHS photo)

Libby Endress, Bureau Valley, jr.

Endress had a memorable junior season netting her 1,000th career point and setting the school single-season record for steals with 117. The unanimous Lincoln Trail All-Conference and IBCA All-State special mention selection was the top scorer for the Storm at 14.5 ppg while averaging 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.5 steals. She is ranked No. 5 all-time in scoring (1,070) for the BV girls and will take aim on Saige Barnett’s program record of 1,426 points. This is Endress’ second selection to the All-BCR first team.

Libby Endress (BVHS photo)

Lili McClain, St. Bede, sr.

The senior sharp-shooter led the Bruins in scoring at 16.5 ppg, shooting 35% behind the arc with an area-best 79 3-pointers. She also led the Bruins in steals at 3.4 while chipping in 1.8 assists and 0.88 blocks per game. McClain is ranked No. 3 all-time in scoring for St. Bede and 25th for Bureau County girls with 1,143 career points. The Tri-County All-Conference second-team pick was named All-BCR first team for the second time.

Lili McClain (SBA photo)

SECOND TEAM

Jillian Anderson, Amboy-Ohio, sr.

The senior from Ohio was a two-year starter for the Clippers co-op. She led the Clippers in rebounding (9.0) and assists (2.8) while averaging 7.9 ppg. She was named to the All-NUIC second team.

Jillian Anderson (Ohio HS)

Savannah Bray, St. Bede, sr.

The senior center was a formidable force inside for the Bruins, averaging 8.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. She was named to the Tri-County All-Conference second team.

Savannah Bray (SBA photo)

Brynley Doty, Bureau Valley, so.

The Storm sophomore heads up the BCR second team as a Lincoln Trail All-Conference first-team selection. Doty had eight double-doubles, leading the Storm in rebounding (7.7) and blocked shots (0.64) while averaging 11.5 ppg.

Brynley Doty (BVHS photo)

Caroline Morris, Hall, jr.

The junior post was the Red Devils’ leading scorer at 9.4 ppg while pulling down 5.4 boards per game. She earned All-Conference honorable mention in the Three Rivers East.

Caroline Morris (Photo provided by Hall High School)

Charlie Pellegrini, Hall, sr.

The senior point guard was the glue to the Red Devils’ offense, averaging 9.0 points and 2.0 assists per game while making a team-high 41 3-pointers. She was named to the Three Rivers East All-Conference second team.

THIRD TEAM

Ava Balestri, St. Bede, sr.

The senior post gave the Bruins a strong inside presence, averaging 6.3 points and 6.3 rebounds a game.

Ava Balestri (PHS photo)

Danika Burden, Princeton, jr.

The Malden product averaged 4.3 points and a 4.4 rebounds a game from her forward position for the Tigresses.

Danika Burden (PHS photo)

Brooke Helms, Bureau Valley, so.

The sophomore point guard dished out 3.4 assists while averaging 5.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals with a team-high 47 3-pointers. She was named Lincoln Trail All-Conference special mention.

Brooke Helms (BVHS photo)

Emily Wright, Bureau Valley, sr.

The senior forward set a school record with 58% field goal shooting. She averaged 6.5 points and 4.6 rebounds, earning Lincoln Trail All-Conference second-team honors.

Emily Wright (BVHS photo)

Natalia Zamora, Hall, sr.

The senior forward pulled down an area-best 9.4 rebounds a game. She also chipped in 5.8 points and 2.4 steals per game and was named Three Rivers East All-Conference honorable mention.

Natalia Zamora (Kevin Hieronymus)

Honorable mention

Kadyn Haage (BV, sr.), Abby Jamison (BV, sr.), Ashlyn Maupin (BV, sr.), Kiyrra Morris (Princeton, jr.), Emma Mussche (BV, sr.), Isabelle Orozco (Hall, sr.), Riley Rauh (Princeton, sr.), Maddie Wetzell (BV, sr.)