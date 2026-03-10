Help Special Olympics at March 19 ‘Polar Plunge’ in Serena

(File photo) Serena High School superintendent Rich Faivre, hops into a bucket of cold water during the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics on Friday, March 21, 2025 at Serena High School. The 2026 event is scheduled for March 19. (Scott Anderson)

The 2026 Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge for Special Olympics will be Thursday, March 19 at Serena Middle School.

Proceeds will support Special Olympics Illinois athletes across the state, helping to provide them with life-changing programming. This includes year-round training and competition, as well as leadership, personal development, and health education opportunities.

To register or donate, visit the event’s website here.

For questions, contact Katie Risley at krisley@soill.org or 309-533-3725.