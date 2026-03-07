Princeton High School scholastic bowl places ninth at NAQT State Tournament

The Princeton High School’s Scholastic Bowl team recently placed ninth overall at the NAQT State Tournament.

The team was led by Trevyn Munson, who placed 11th individually in the state and was also named the tournament’s Rising Star Award winner. The award is presented to the field’s top sophomore player.

Princeton High School scholastic bowl team coach Brody Anderson said the team’s finish was a reflection of the effort the players have put in all season.

“I’m really proud of our group,” Anderson said in a news release. “This result speaks to the dedication and hard work these students have shown all year long. They put in the time, they prepare the right way, and they compete with a lot of heart. Finishing 9th in the state is something they should feel very proud of, and Trevyn’s individual recognition is well deserved.”