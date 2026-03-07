Illinois Valley ice cream shops open for spring season

Spring is a few weeks away, but a few ice cream spots in the Illinois Valley have reopened for the warmer months. (PJ’s Ice Cream)

Spring is a few weeks away, but a few ice cream spots in the Illinois Valley have reopened for the warmer months.

Twisty Freeze has opened for the season in La Salle, 1201 St. Vincent Ave. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Dairy Queen, 615 N. Main St., Princeton, reopened for the season Monday. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.