Illinois Valley ice cream shops open for spring season

Twisty Freeze and Dairy Queen welcome warmer weather with seasonal reopenings

PJ's Ice Cream

By Stephanie Jaquins, Shaw Local News Network correspondent

Spring is a few weeks away, but a few ice cream spots in the Illinois Valley have reopened for the warmer months.

Twisty Freeze has opened for the season in La Salle, 1201 St. Vincent Ave. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Dairy Queen, 615 N. Main St., Princeton, reopened for the season Monday. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

