Sweet Corn Festival road closures announced

Mendota is preparing for one of the community’s biggest events of the year. The Mendota City Council approved road closures for the 2026 Sweet Corn Festival.

According to city documents, the annual festival will require the temporary closure from approximately 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5 until 7 a.m. on Monday, Aug 10 of both lanes of U.S. Route 34 from Sixth St. to Washington St. and from Sixth Ave. to 12th Ave.

The council provided a designated detour route for redirected traffic. Motorists are advised to travel south on Sixth Ave. to Fifth St., west on Fifth St. to 13th Ave. and north on 13th Ave. back to U.S. Route 34.