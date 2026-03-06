Bar Dolci opens in Ottawa with dual concept dining and dessert lounge

During the day, Bar Dolci, 702 La Salle St., Ottawa, will offer elevated comfort dishes, such as gourmet individual pizzas, artisanal baked pastas, and fresh salads. (Stephanie Jaquins)

Bar Dolci opens later this month, offering two distinct experiences under one roof.

During the day, Bar Dolci, 702 La Salle St., Ottawa, will offer elevated comfort dishes, such as gourmet individual pizzas, artisanal baked pastas, and fresh salads.

Dishes will be available for dine in, carryout, or delivery.

“As evening arrives, the space transitions into a sophisticated champagne and dessert lounge featuring an exceptional selection of wines, dessert wines, ports, and handcrafted cocktails,” said John and Maura Mathias, of JBM Management Group, in a press release.

The menu highlights indulgent, resort-inspired offerings, they said, such as crème brûlée, sticky toffee pudding, a signature s’mores experience, truffled popcorn, baked goat cheese, premium gelato, and additional decadent specialties.

The Mathiases opened the neighboring business, The Beach House, five years ago. The restaurant offers coastal-inspired dining with refined seafood cuisine and fresh global sourcing.

