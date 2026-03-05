Illinois Valley PADS to screen ‘No Address’ March 21 in Princeton

Illinois Valley PADS will hold a screening of the film “No Address” at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Apollo Theatre, 455 S. Main St., Princeton. (Provided)

Illinois Valley PADS will hold a screening of the film “No Address” at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Apollo Theatre, 455 S. Main St., Princeton.

“No Address” tells the story of a group of homeless people and reflects on the group’s challenges, hardship, loss, and stability and dignity search.

A question-and-answer session is set for after the screening. Attendees can learn about available local resources and how organizations work to support needy families and individuals. The panel includes Arukah Institute of Healing, Freedom House, Youth Service Bureau and Illinois Valley PADS representatives.

The doors to the theater open at noon. Tickets cost $10 and include a small popcorn and drink.

Illinois Valley PADS works to provide stability and hope for community members experiencing housing insecurity through shelter, meals, and supportive services.