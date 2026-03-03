Streator Fest unveils lineup of bands, artists for summer shows

There was a full audience for the Saturday performers at Streator Fest on August 2, 2025, in Streator. (Kyle Russell)

Streator Fest announced its lineup for its annual show this summer, with tickets expected to go on sale this Friday.

Country Night will kick things off on Thursday, Aug. 6. with country star Jo Dee Messina. Messina has nine No. 1 hits, sixteen top 40 songs, and more than five million albums sold worldwide.

The rock band Skillet will take the stage on Friday, Aug. 7.

With more than 17 million albums sold worldwide, two Grammy nominations and a Billboard Music Award, Skillet has established itself as a staple in rock music.

The band’s hits, including the five-times platinum “Monster” and “Feel Invincible,” have topped charts and racked up massive streaming numbers. Known for its high-energy performances, the band has performed in various shows across 26 countries.

Bret Michaels will headline the show on Saturday, Aug. 8. With a career spanning 40 years, Michaels has had more than 100 million digital records and streams worldwide.

The performer to end the fest for Sunday, Aug. 9 is still up in the air, with organizers saying it will be revealed in the upcoming weeks.

General admission tickets will be $15 when you buy early. VIP Party Pit tickets for front-row access, exclusive lanyards, private restrooms and dedicated bars will also be available.

Carnival mega passes will be available online at a special price until July. General Admission, Party Pit and Mega Pass tickets go on sale this Friday at 8 a.m.

If interested in more information on each show or where to buy tickets, visit Streator Fest’s website.